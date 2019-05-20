OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, May 21
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Purcell: Honor the fallen by hiring veterans

mugshot photo
By Tom Purcell
Originally Published: May 20, 2019 8:28 p.m.

With your military service complete, you’re eager to return home and get on with life in the private sector.

Surely, in a booming economy, you’ll have your pick of jobs?

Your training is extensive, after all - the U.S. military’s technology training and educational advancement is among the world’s very best.

Maybe you were a squad leader in the infantry, routinely making more important decisions - life-and-death decisions - than a large global corporation’s CEO makes.

Nobody questions your passion to succeed. Your record of accomplishments is long. Few can match your work ethic.

But transitioning to private employment proves to be far more difficult than you expected.

Your military promotions were based on your merits - your smarts and ability to make split-second decisions under incredible duress.

Never once did you have to prepare a resume, interview, schmooze at networking events or tell potential new bosses why you should be their choice for a job.

In the military, you were a member of a team, living for your brothers and sisters and they for you, with continuous personal and professional support. But upon retirement, only disabled vets receive ongoing support from the Department of Veterans Affairs and other government agencies.

You’re on your own - and you need “soft skills” to prepare for job interviews and translate your considerable military credentials into a winning resume.

The numbers bear out your challenge: In some regions, the unemployment rate among veterans is considerably higher than among non-veterans - up to 2.5 percent higher in Pittsburgh’s Allegheny County, for example.

Jack Wagner, a Marine Corps veteran, Purple Heart recipient and longtime local and state public servant, saw the need to address your challenge.

“Every veteran and spouse of a veteran is guaranteed a burial spot, but not a job,” he says. “We teach veterans how to take off in terms of training them in the military, but we don’t teach them well how to land when they come back to civilian life.”

Memorial Day is upon us - the one day a year when we honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice serving our country.

What better way to serve veterans transitioning to private life than by doing our small part to help them find meaningful employment?

Tom Purcell, author of “Misadventures of a 1970’s Childhood,” a humorous memoir available at amazon.com, is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review humor columnist and is nationally syndicated exclusively by Cagle Cartoons Inc. For info on using this column in your publication or website, contact Sales@cagle.com or call (805) 969-2829. Send comments to Tom at Tom@TomPurcell.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Purcell: For Memorial Day — serving those who serve us
Purcell: An apology to my niece on her college graduation day
Purcell: God chose her to be a beggar
Veteran-owned small businesses have spotlighting advantage
Column: Small gestures key to honoring their sacrifice

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
MON
20
Monday Night Movies
TUE
21
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
21
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
23
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
23
Alzheimer's Presentation
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries