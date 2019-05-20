Orr, Sischka file for second terms on Prescott City Council

Two more candidates have filed petitions to get on the Prescott City Council’s August primary ballot, bringing the field to four.

Incumbents Billie Orr and Steve Sischka both filed their petitions with the Prescott City Clerk’s office on Monday, May 20.

Each of the two incumbents is in the final year of a first term, and is seeking a second four-year term on the council.

City Clerk Maureen Scott reported that Orr filed petitions containing 1,534 signatures from registered Prescott voters, while Sischka filed petitions with 1,401 signatures.

The two incumbents join two others who earlier filed petitions to get on the primary ballot – incumbent Jim Lamerson, and candidate Cathey Rusing.

Petitions from all four of the council candidates have significantly exceeded the minimum of 848 signatures needed to get on the Aug. 27 primary ballot.

Only about a week now remains until the May 29 filing deadline, but Scott said it is still possible that other candidates could be collecting signatures to get on the primary ballot, although she said she has not heard from any other prospective City Council filers.

Along with the council hopefuls, incumbent Mayor Greg Mengarelli has scheduled to turn in his petitions with the city clerk’s office on Wednesday, May 22.

Scott said Monday that she had heard from no other prospective mayoral candidates.

Prescott residents interested in running for the mayor or council positions can still pick up nominating information at the city clerk’s office, 201 S. Cortez St., and file paperwork through the May 29 deadline.

The seats currently held by Mengarelli, Lamerson, Orr, and Sischka are up for election this year. A general election is scheduled for Nov. 5, should a runoff be necessary after the primary.