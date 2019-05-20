Local Sports in Brief: STORM Cheer nabs 2 titles, runner-up honors in Las Vegas May 11-12
Local Sports in Brief
Quad-City STORM Cheer’s competitive cheer team continued its winning streak this past weekend of May 11 and 12 in Las Vegas, taking home two championships and a second-place finish at the JAMZ Nfinity League Global Championship. STORM’s senior team, Reign, beat some fierce competition to win a national championship for its division and secured a level championship for the entire Youth Division. Emberz, STORM’s junior team, competed against four other teams within its division and claimed national runner-up honors. Quad-City STORM coaches say that they are very proud of all of their athletes’ hard work and dedication, as well as their remarkable accomplishments as a first-year competitive cheer team. Quad-City STORM is comprised of athletes of all levels, from beginner to advanced ages 8 to 17. For more information on how your child can join STORM’s competitive cheer team, call 928-301-2872 or send an email to: qcstormcheerteam@gmail.com. STORM, a nonprofit, welcomes businesses as sponsors.
The Northern Arizona Bowlerettes make their mark at the Rim Country Bowl May 18
The Northern Arizona Bowlerettes traveled to Payson, Arizona, on Saturday, May 18th, to bowl at Rim Country Bowl. The ladies bowled a three game tournament in our first visit to this center. The Division #1 winner was Linda Nelson with a 618, and the Division #2 winner was Melanie Estrella with a 588. The next Bowlerettes tournament will be local with the ladies bowling at Plaza Bowl in Prescott. That No-tap tournament will take place on Saturday, June 22nd, at 11:00.
Memorial Day Tournament May 25-27 to kick off summer season for high school baseball
With the AIA State Championships all done and dusted, local high school baseball teams including Prescott will start the summer season by competing in the Memorial Day Tournament from Saturday, May 25 to Monday, May 27. Fifteen teams will be split up into three pools of five and will play their games at Prescott High School, Chino Valley High School and Yavapai College. Bracket play will solely take place on Monday. Kent Winslow will be coaching the Badgers.
Memorial Day weekend tennis tournament May 25-27 at Yavapai College
The PATA Memorial Day NTRP Tennis Tournament is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, Saturday-Monday, May 25-27, at Yavapai College Tennis Center in Prescott. The Prescott Area Tennis Association is putting on the tournament, which is open to men’s and women’s 3.0-5.0 players in singles, 6.0-10.0 in doubles and 6.0-10.0 in mixed doubles. Cost is $38 for singles, $33 for doubles. For more information, contact David Hibbs at 406-871-0377, or email onehibbee@hotmail.com.
Prescott Valley Grand Prix scheduled for Memorial Day weekend
The fifth annual Prescott Valley Grand Prix motorized off-road race will take place Memorial Day weekend, May 25 and 26, outside of Findlay Toyota Center. Arizona Off-Road Promotions and the Town of Prescott Valley are playing host to the Grand Prix, which will feature motorcycles, quads and utility vehicles for all ages and skill levels. There will also be a pit bike race. Everyone is encouraged to register and attend. Registration starts Friday, May 24, outside of Findlay Toyota Center. Races will go all day on May 25 and 26, with tickets being sold at the gate. For more information on times, fees, classes and location, visit azopracing.com or email Kyle at kyle@azopracing.com.
-Courier Sports
