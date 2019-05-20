Letters: There’s no such thing as free

There’s no such thing as free

Editor:

There is no such thing as a free lunch, or free library, or free anything.

But, contrary to this obvious truth, our generous federal government, with the help of public school paid employees, is giving all kids a “free” lunch; not just “poor” kids, or children of Obama supporters, but every kid, who happens to show up.

And, not to be outdone, our public libraries give “free” computer use to everyone.

Both these enterprises, and most of our local governments, seem to ignore their basic reasons for existence, to wit: schools to educate - not feed -- and Public Libraries to encourage reading -- not fun on the internet.

Instead, despite the principle that no service is ever really free, our Obama-like leaders blithely spend our tax dollars and incur debt, bond issues, budget over-rides, etc. on whatever seems “nice”.

The trustees of our public funds need to be reminded that each of us should pay our own way, while those, who cannot or will not pay, should look to private charity for succor.

Ed Kahn

Prescott