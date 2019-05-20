OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, May 21
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Jail deputy accused of taking inmate’s limited edition Nike shoes

According to Marion County Sheriff's officials, detention deputy Nicholas Frank Rudders stole these expensive Nike Air Max 97 limited edition sneakers belonging to an inmate. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

According to Marion County Sheriff's officials, detention deputy Nicholas Frank Rudders stole these expensive Nike Air Max 97 limited edition sneakers belonging to an inmate. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 20, 2019 10:21 p.m.

OCALA, Fla. — A detention deputy is accused of stealing an inmate’s $250 Nike sneakers.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Frank Rudders was booked into his own facility on Wednesday.

When sheriff’s Lt. Chris Vorisek interviewed Rudders, the jail guard said he had the shoes, which were described as Nike Air Max 97 limited edition. Rudders gave Vorisek the shoes, which were photographed and returned to the inmate, whose name wasn’t released.

An affidavit says Rudders told investigators that someone had told him he could take the shoes.

The inmate filed requests to get the shoes back. Surveillance video shows Rudders taking them.

He’s accused of petit theft. He was released on bond and jail records don’t list a lawyer for him.

Rudders was suspended without pay.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Watch: Nike's new golf shoes feature a coating of 'grass'
Arizona jail officer accused of bringing drugs to inmates
Detention officer arrested in alleged theft of inmate’s money
Authorities: Four jail deputies let inmate throw feces at others
Naked Florida man damages patrol car after fleeing crash

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
MON
20
Monday Night Movies
TUE
21
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
21
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
23
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
23
Alzheimer's Presentation
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries