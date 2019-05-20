Jail deputy accused of taking inmate’s limited edition Nike shoes
OCALA, Fla. — A detention deputy is accused of stealing an inmate’s $250 Nike sneakers.
The Ocala Star-Banner reports Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Frank Rudders was booked into his own facility on Wednesday.
When sheriff’s Lt. Chris Vorisek interviewed Rudders, the jail guard said he had the shoes, which were described as Nike Air Max 97 limited edition. Rudders gave Vorisek the shoes, which were photographed and returned to the inmate, whose name wasn’t released.
An affidavit says Rudders told investigators that someone had told him he could take the shoes.
The inmate filed requests to get the shoes back. Surveillance video shows Rudders taking them.
He’s accused of petit theft. He was released on bond and jail records don’t list a lawyer for him.
Rudders was suspended without pay.
