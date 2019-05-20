OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, May 21
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Funt: We’re all seeking sanctuary

mugshot photo
By Peter Funt
Originally Published: May 20, 2019 8:25 p.m.

Lawmakers in this rural corner of Tennessee near Knoxville passed an interesting resolution the other night, making Blount County a sanctuary.

Sanctuary municipalities are generally places where local law enforcement agencies decline to furnish information about undocumented immigrants to federal authorities. President Trump vehemently opposes such policies and has threatened action, such as withholding federal funds, to punish offending jurisdictions.

But what does the national debate over immigration have to do with the 125,000 residents of Blount County? Very little, actually. The resolution passed here makes Blount a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.” By a 15-4 vote, commissioners decreed that they will not tolerate new state or federal laws that affect gun ownership. Nearby Polk County passed a similar measure last month.

This comes at a time when many state and local governments are wrestling with sanctuary policies. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, more than 30 states have bills pending relating to sanctuary statutes.

The Tennessee resolutions are largely symbolic, designed to make a political point. But what is the underlying message? Is it that states can undercut federal law? That cities and counties can undercut state law? And then, what? That neighborhood associations can refuse to obey town law?

The sanctuary movement is growing in America - although not always with the “sanctuary” label. Alabama might as well call itself a sanctuary for anti-abortion zealots after passing a law that bans virtually all abortions, even in cases of rape and incest.

You might say that Florida is a sanctuary, as one of several states providing a home to people who don’t care to pay state income tax.

Nevada is a sanctuary for gamblers. Arizona is a sanctuary for those who don’t believe in Daylight Savings Time.

Nothing underscores the folly of sanctuary policies more than blue laws governing the sale of alcohol - and no state serves as a better example of this mishmash than Arkansas. The state put blue laws on its books in 1837 and basically repealed them in 1982. However, localities in Arkansas continue to make their own laws regulating alcohol.

Thirty-five of the state’s 75 counties prohibit the sale of alcohol. Yet, in eight of the 40 “wet” counties, individual towns, townships, wards or precincts have voted to outlaw alcohol sales. Thirty-three of the “wet” counties don’t allow liquor to be sold on Sunday. It’s not a sanctuary so much as it is a nonsensical mess.

When it comes to states’ rights, conservatives generally favor giving more power to state and local governments while liberals advocate stricter federal controls.

With modern travel and technology serving to shrink our borders, and with commerce crisscrossing state lines, the conservative argument makes less sense than in the past. Yet, as sanctuary policies demonstrate, the movement to strengthen local controls is growing.

Oddly, 11 conservative states have banned sanctuary cities, with Florida about to become number 12. They are, in effect, outlawing the very concept they believe in - that is, returning more power to local government.

So, how will Republicans like Donald Trump react to little Blount County declaring itself a Second Amendment Sanctuary? Will they support the pro-gun movement, or oppose the sanctuary policy?

It seems that nowhere in America can you find sanctuary from partisan politics.

Peter Funt is a writer and speaker. His book, “Cautiously Optimistic,” is available at Amazon.com and CandidCamera.com. Columns distributed exclusively by Cagle Cartoons, Inc., newspaper syndicate.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Deputies help catch suspected child predator
US immigration agents find ways around 'sanctuary' policies
'Sanctuary' cities are getting their grants despite threats
Phoenix fights back against immigration push
Court strikes down Trump push to cut 'sanctuary city' funds

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
MON
20
Monday Night Movies
TUE
21
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
21
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
23
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
23
Alzheimer's Presentation
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries