Tue, May 21
Calendar of Events: May 21-26, 2019

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: May 20, 2019 8:49 p.m.

Tuesday, May 21

  • Open house of the newly constructed Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy, 4 to 6 p.m., Yavapai College Prescott campus 1100 E. Sheldon Street, at Buildings 27 and 29.
  • Free Cooking Seminar – ‘Mexican Ceviche w/Shrimp’, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser Street, Prescott. 928-778-3000.
  • TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6 to 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, off Lakeshore Drive in Prescott Valley. 928-772-9564 or tops.org.

Wednesday, May 22

  • Save the Dells at Raven Café fundraiser 5 to 9 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from food and drink sales will go to Save the Dells. Postcard packets, new hats and jerseys.
  • AARP workshop explores new ways of living and aging, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. This workshop is open to individuals, families and caregivers. Light refreshments will be served. Registration required. Call 877-926-8300 or register online at https://aarp.cvent.com/PrescottCelebrateAging
  • Digital Media Club, 4 to 5 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. For children grades 5-8. Register online at the Youth Desk or call 928-777-1537.
  • VFW Post 541 Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave, Prescott. 928-776-1125.
  • Prescott Military Pilots, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Club, Prescott Valley. 928-848-2742.

Thursday, May 23

  • "Effects of Aging, Illness & Medication on Oral Health" a free Senior Connection presentation, noon to 1 p.m., American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. 928-778-3747.
  • Alzheimer's Presentation: Effective Communication Strategies. Communication, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. 928-759-3040.
  • Prescott Audubon Society monthly meeting, 7 to 8 p.m., Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Avenue, Prescott. "Windows on Nature" - Program: Using Environmental DNA to Track Water Birds on Willow Lake. Speaker is Katie Benson. Free. Snacks provided. 928-778-6502 or 628-848-1513, http://www.prescottaudubon.org.
  • You Too! Mentor training, 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Training on iPads with hearing and vision accessibility apps. To register, contact the Ask a Librarian Desk at 928-777-1526 or ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov.
  • Reincarnation discussion group, as examined through regression hypnosis, how and why, 6:30 p.m., Wild Iris Coffee Shop. Free, all ages.

Friday, May 24

  • Bronzesmith Fine Art Foundry and Gallery open house, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7331 E. Second Street,Prescott Valley. Tours by appointment of Thursday starting at 11 a.m. Reservation required. Cost is $10. 928-772-2378.
  • Registration due today for salads and dressing culinary workshop offered by the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension on May 28, with two class times, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Yavapai County Cooperative Extension, 840 Rodeo Drive, Bldg C. in Prescott. Advanced registration includes a non-refundable $15 fee to cover class costs. 928-445-6590.
  • Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.
  • Lap sit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.
  • Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children, ages 3-5, and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.
  • Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Basic Spanish skills needed.
  • Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prescott Gateway Mall, #120 (near Dillard’s). www.gmihc19.org. info@gmihc19.org. www.facebook.com/gmihc19. (Fri & Sat.)
  • All-you-can-eat Fish Fry $9/Shrimp $11, 4:30 to 7 p.m., VFW-Buckey O’Neill Post 541, 202 N. Arizona Ave

Saturday, May 25

  • Watters Garden Center hosting an adoption event for United Animal Friends, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 928-445-4159.
  • Saturday Night Talk Series, No Hidden Meanings: The Wisdom of Relating to Life-As-It-Is, 7 p.m., Vigraha Gallery, Courtyard Bldg., 115 E. Goodwin St., $5 donation. Talks are open to anyone on a spiritual path.
  • The Maltese Falcon, presented by the Prescott Performing Arts Center, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library Auditorium, 401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. 928-759-3040 or visit www. pvlib.net.
  • Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon Street in Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. May 18 through Oct. 26.
  • Family storytime, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and activities for the whole family.
  • Gardening Talks: Easy to Grow Roses, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.
  • Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prescott Gateway Mall, #120 (near Dillard’s). www.gmihc19.org. info@gmihc19.org. www.facebook.com/gmihc19.
  • Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum, Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with admission, no reservations necessary

Sunday, May 26

  • Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.
  • Prescott Orchid Society, 1:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Open to the public.
