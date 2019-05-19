OFFERS
Thief must pay $28K to fix stolen ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Sno-Cat

A Sno-Cat painted to look like the “General Lee” car featured in the TV series “The Dukes of Hazzard.” (Photo: Eagle County District Attorney's Office)

A Sno-Cat painted to look like the “General Lee” car featured in the TV series “The Dukes of Hazzard.” (Photo: Eagle County District Attorney's Office)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 19, 2019 10:40 p.m.

EAGLE, Colo. — A Colorado man has been ordered to pay more than $28,000 to cover damages after he pleaded guilty to stealing a Sno-Cat painted to look like the “General Lee” car featured in the TV series “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

The Vail Daily reports the owners of the Sno-Cat said Jason Cuervo damaged the tracks, axles and electrical system after stealing it last year.

Authorities say Cuervo, 28, hitched a trailer holding the Sno-Cat to his pickup truck in Minturn and hauled it along Interstate 70 to Grand Junction.

photo

Jason Cuervo, 28. (Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office)

He was arrested a few weeks later at an auto shop.

Cuervo blamed the crime on his opioid addiction and is serving three years in a community corrections program after pleading guilty to aggravated motor vehicle theft.

