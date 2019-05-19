Thief must pay $28K to fix stolen ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Sno-Cat
EAGLE, Colo. — A Colorado man has been ordered to pay more than $28,000 to cover damages after he pleaded guilty to stealing a Sno-Cat painted to look like the “General Lee” car featured in the TV series “The Dukes of Hazzard.”
The Vail Daily reports the owners of the Sno-Cat said Jason Cuervo damaged the tracks, axles and electrical system after stealing it last year.
Authorities say Cuervo, 28, hitched a trailer holding the Sno-Cat to his pickup truck in Minturn and hauled it along Interstate 70 to Grand Junction.
He was arrested a few weeks later at an auto shop.
Cuervo blamed the crime on his opioid addiction and is serving three years in a community corrections program after pleading guilty to aggravated motor vehicle theft.
- Prescott Valley man faces charges after allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend
- Bradshaw Mountain student arrested after threatening to 'shoot up the class,' police say
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Highway 89A
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 15, 2019
- Mother-daughter Look-alike winners, see photo gallery
- City uses eminent domain to ‘take’ two properties for projects
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Police seeking suspects in debit card theft case
- Chino Valley man caught with meth, fentanyl-laced ‘mimic pills’ accepts plea deal
- Bank robbery investigations continue
- Authorities evacuating Lynx Lake area due to wildfire
- Authorities evacuate Lynx Lake area due to wildfire
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Avery Olivia Hickok
- Authorities evacuating Lynx Lake area due to wildfire
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Game and Fish tranquilizes, relocates bear roaming PV neighborhood
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
MON
20
|
Monday Night Movies
|
TUE
21
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
21
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
23
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
23
|
Alzheimer's Presentation
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...