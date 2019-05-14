OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, May 20
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Teen finds prehistoric mastodon jaw in southern Iowa

In this May 14, 2019 photo, a juvenile mastodon's jaw bone is displayed temporarily while unwrapped from its plastic covering, at the University of Iowa Paleontology Repository on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. A teen searching for arrowheads in southern Iowa found the prehistoric jawbone of a mastodon. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)

In this May 14, 2019 photo, a juvenile mastodon's jaw bone is displayed temporarily while unwrapped from its plastic covering, at the University of Iowa Paleontology Repository on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. A teen searching for arrowheads in southern Iowa found the prehistoric jawbone of a mastodon. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 19, 2019 10:20 p.m.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A teen searching for arrowheads in southern Iowa found something much bigger: the prehistoric jawbone of a mastodon.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that the 30-inch bone belonged to a juvenile mastodon, an elephant-like animal believed to have roamed Iowa some 34,000 years ago.

Officials with the University of Iowa Paleontology Repository, which now has possession of the bone found last week, say the mastodon might have stood around 7-feet tall.

photo

In this May 14, 2019 photo, a nearly complete lower jaw bone with worn down teeth of an adult mastodon is displayed, at the University of Iowa Paleontology Repository on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)

The farmers who donated the jaw and related bones to the repository did so anonymously, saying they didn’t want to encourage people to trespass on their property looking for fossils.

There likely are more fossils on the land, as the owners found other mastodon remains there decades ago.

photo

Tiffany Adrain, adjunct instructor and Special Collections Manager at the University of Iowa, unwraps a juvenile mastodon's jaw bone for temporary display at the University of Iowa Paleontology Repository on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. A teen searching for arrowheads in southern Iowa found the prehistoric jawbone of a mastodon. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

3 boys in Mississippi find part of mastodon jawbone
Fossil shows modern humans left Africa earlier than thought
Geologist: Prehistoric reptile left tracks at Grand Canyon
Tucson museum ponders future of Sonorasaurus fossil
10-year-old boy trips over 1.2M-year-old fossil in desert

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
MON
20
Monday Night Movies
TUE
21
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
21
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
23
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
23
Alzheimer's Presentation
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries