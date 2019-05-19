Prescott’s Tobin-Glick Tournament wraps up with a bang
Senior Softball
PRESCOTT — Walk-offs galore as senior softball teams from all over Arizona and even out of state put on a riveting show during Prescott’s 28th Annual Tobin-Glick Tournament at Pioneer Park this past weekend.
Lasting from Thursday to Sunday, the tournament featured multiple pools and brackets based on age divisions, including, the men’s 50’s, 55’s, 60’s, 65’s, 70’s and 75’s.
Most notably, Prescott-based team Bucky’s was merely one win away from capturing the 65’s championship on Friday. However, their opponent Scottsdale AZ Ancients, who were coming from the loser’s bracket, had other plans in mind. In the first game, the AZ Ancients squeezed out a two-run win after Mike Reuvers smashed a walk-off grand slam to force a second game where they defeated Bucky’s 24-18.
Other champions from the Thursday-Friday field were the Pebble Creek Desert Rats from the 70’s AA/AAA and the Phoenix Valley Vipers from the 70’s Majors.
On Saturday and Sunday, Unforgotten escaped with a 26-25 win over 4 The Fallen via walk-off single in the 50-year-old Major’s title game. Thunderstruck was then able to top Kingman 23-20 for the AAA classification title as Thunderstruck overcame a three-run deficit in the final inning when Gary Dent blasted a walk-off grand slam.
The 55/60 age group Majors and 60’s age group AA/AAA were canceled due to rain, wind, and cold temperatures.
Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.
