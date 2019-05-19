Meaningful contact: PV Police officer takes time to connect with kids

Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) encourages its officers to make special efforts in reaching out and interacting with citizens in a positive, meaningful way.

On Wednesday, May 8, Officer Brad Penner made a traffic stop in a small circle. After his stop, a neighborhood resident said, Penner did not just get back in his car and leave the scene – he took time to engage several youngsters who were at the bus stop.

“This amazing officer finished up his traffic stop and instead of just rushing to his car, he stopped to talk with our girls and just see how they were doing. He gave them stickers and they were all excited because my youngest ‘made junior officer.’”

Officer Penner’s actions illustrate the compassionate spirit that PVPD likes to see officers display on a daily basis.

The resident who reported Officer Penner’s actions agreed: “It is this type of police officer that ensures our kids are safe. He reinforces that police officers are not bad people. He made them happy and made them smile this morning. For that I am very appreciative! Keep up the good work officer and safe travels on the calls you are running.”

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.