Local teens search for volunteer opportunities at weekend fair

Regan Beaufeaux and mother Tiffany Beaufeaux, right, speak with Billi Jo Stedman, volunteer coordinator with Prescott Meals on Wheels at the Quad Cities High School Volunteer Fair at Step One Coffee House Saturday, May 18. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Regan Beaufeaux and mother Tiffany Beaufeaux, right, speak with Billi Jo Stedman, volunteer coordinator with Prescott Meals on Wheels at the Quad Cities High School Volunteer Fair at Step One Coffee House Saturday, May 18. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: May 19, 2019 9:41 p.m.

Walking into one of the conference rooms at Step One Coffee House for the Quad Cities High school Volunteer Fair Saturday, May 18, Gwen Schuler said she was hoping to volunteer with an organization that works with animals.

“I love animals,” Schuler said. “I have nine at home.”

Schuler wasn’t alone as 75 high school students walked in looking to volunteer throughout the course of the three hour fair, said Stepping Stones Agencies Volunteer Coordinator Jesus Gutierrez.

Among them was Daisy Carothers who said working as a volunteer would be good to put on college applications. It also helps in learning how to talk to people and having work experience, Carothers said.

photo

Gwen Schuler speaks with Darlene Morningstar from Northern Arizona University at the Quad Cities High School Volunteer Fair at Step One Coffee House Saturday, May 18. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

While she didn’t have a specific place that called to her, Carothers said she used to volunteer with Sharlot Hall Museuem and might possibly end up back there.

The event saw about 17 different organizations offering the students volunteer opportunities, such as Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary. Education Coordinator Leah Wacks said the zoo has about 35 or 40 teen volunteers and while that’s about as much as the zoo can have, some will be aging out of the program or decide not to continue.

That will provide some open spaces for the next batch of teens coming in August, Wacks said.

For most of the year, the main portion of what the volunteers in the ZooTeen program does is run information stations with facts, activities and crafts the public can do while they roam around the zoo, she said.

“They’ll also help with special projects as they come up,” Wacks said, adding that during school breaks the teens will also help as junior counselors for the zoo’s camp programs.

For more information on Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary’s ZooTeen program, visit www.heritageparkzoo.org/index.php/education/zooteen-program.

Also at the fair was Billi Jo Stedman, volunteer coordinator for Prescott Meals on Wheels. A majority of the positions for the teen volunteers is in the kitchen, Stedman said.

Six volunteers work Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. packaging the food for the drivers and then serve in the organization’s dining room which is open to the public, she said.

Working in the kitchen requires a food handler’s card, Stedman said. For more information on volunteering with Prescott Meals on Wheels, visit www.prescottmealsonwheels.com/volunteer0.aspx.

