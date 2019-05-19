OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, May 20
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

How fire danger is measured: First look at science, then other factors

A Prescott National Forest employee clips a sample of turbinella oak so he may its live moisture content in a moisture analyzer. As of mid-May, local vegetation’s moisture levels are high, meaning they’re less likely to catch fire or burn quickly. (Justin Haynes, Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

A Prescott National Forest employee clips a sample of turbinella oak so he may its live moisture content in a moisture analyzer. As of mid-May, local vegetation’s moisture levels are high, meaning they’re less likely to catch fire or burn quickly. (Justin Haynes, Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: May 19, 2019 9:43 p.m.

EDITOR'S NOTE: For a related story, click here.

Prescott National Forest personnel closely monitor a number of factors that, when considered as a whole, help them determine if and when fire restrictions are necessary.

“It’s almost like a recipe,” said Pete Gordon, the fuels, fire and aviation staff officer for the Prescott National Forest.

It starts by looking at four scientific criteria: Long-term weather conditions; short-term weather conditions; live vegetation moisture content; and dead vegetation moisture content.

photo

Collection containers used by the Prescott National Forest to gather vegetation samples that is tested for its moisture content. (Justin Haynes, Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

The weather indices are based on things such as precipitation amounts, average temperatures, wind events and relative humidity.

The moisture content of live and dead vegetation – or “fuel,” as fire officials call it – is measured using a moisture analyzer. The lower a vegetation’s moisture content is, the greater chance of it catching on fire and burning quickly.

Chaparral, for instance, is a plant they often check the moisture content of to see how healthy it is in the spring and summer.

“When [Chaparral] are dormant or dry, they burn like crazy,” Gordon said. “When they put on new growth and pull moisture out of the soil, they tend to be a little bit resistant.”

photo

A moisture analyzer used by the Prescott National Forest to determine local vegetation’s moisture content. (Justin Haynes, Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

So far this spring, the Prescott area’s chaparral and other similar fuels like manzanita and shrub oak are doing quite well, he said.

“They’re greening up, so they’re not as available to burn,” Gordon said.

OTHER FACTORS

While the scientific criteria are the foundation for fire danger measurement, there are a few other factors Prescott National Forest takes into consideration when thinking about fire restrictions.

One is fire frequency: How many fires are the Prescott National Forest and surrounding fire agencies seeing in a given week.

photo

Shrub oak sits in a dish inside a moisture analyzer used by the Prescott National Forest to determine local vegetation’s moisture content. As of mid-May, local vegetation’s moisture levels are high, meaning they’re less likely to catch fire or burn quickly. (Justin Haynes, Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

Another is the amount of available resources area agencies have at their disposal. These can often be depleted when there are large fires either in the state or elsewhere in the country that local firefighters are deployed to help out with.

“We’re going to look at the resource situation, because we want to know our ability to respond to a fire if we’ve got some dangerous conditions,” Gordon said.

Then there’s more of the socio-political consideration. Limiting people’s ability to enjoy the outdoors how they please is something the Forest Service takes very seriously, Gordon said. Additionally, restricting what people can do in the forest can have an economic impact.

“Believe it or not, there is quite a bit of revenue generated in our communities when they go recreating in nature,” Gordon said. “If people learn we’re in restrictions and they can’t bring their trailer and have a campfire up here, they may choose not to come here, and that’s an impact on the local economies.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Protecting yourself against wildfire: Part 2
Fire restrictions in 2019? Prescott area may not see them this year
Drought ends, fire season starts (photos)
Prescribed burn likely saved homes from Gladiator Fire, officials say
Fire restrictions begin in Prescott forests, including Central Arizona Fire’s coverage area

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
MON
20
Monday Night Movies
TUE
21
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
21
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
23
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
23
Alzheimer's Presentation
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries