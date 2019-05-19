How fire danger is measured: First look at science, then other factors

EDITOR'S NOTE: For a related story, click here.

Prescott National Forest personnel closely monitor a number of factors that, when considered as a whole, help them determine if and when fire restrictions are necessary.

“It’s almost like a recipe,” said Pete Gordon, the fuels, fire and aviation staff officer for the Prescott National Forest.

It starts by looking at four scientific criteria: Long-term weather conditions; short-term weather conditions; live vegetation moisture content; and dead vegetation moisture content.

The weather indices are based on things such as precipitation amounts, average temperatures, wind events and relative humidity.

The moisture content of live and dead vegetation – or “fuel,” as fire officials call it – is measured using a moisture analyzer. The lower a vegetation’s moisture content is, the greater chance of it catching on fire and burning quickly.

Chaparral, for instance, is a plant they often check the moisture content of to see how healthy it is in the spring and summer.

“When [Chaparral] are dormant or dry, they burn like crazy,” Gordon said. “When they put on new growth and pull moisture out of the soil, they tend to be a little bit resistant.”

So far this spring, the Prescott area’s chaparral and other similar fuels like manzanita and shrub oak are doing quite well, he said.

“They’re greening up, so they’re not as available to burn,” Gordon said.

OTHER FACTORS

While the scientific criteria are the foundation for fire danger measurement, there are a few other factors Prescott National Forest takes into consideration when thinking about fire restrictions.

One is fire frequency: How many fires are the Prescott National Forest and surrounding fire agencies seeing in a given week.

Another is the amount of available resources area agencies have at their disposal. These can often be depleted when there are large fires either in the state or elsewhere in the country that local firefighters are deployed to help out with.

“We’re going to look at the resource situation, because we want to know our ability to respond to a fire if we’ve got some dangerous conditions,” Gordon said.

Then there’s more of the socio-political consideration. Limiting people’s ability to enjoy the outdoors how they please is something the Forest Service takes very seriously, Gordon said. Additionally, restricting what people can do in the forest can have an economic impact.

“Believe it or not, there is quite a bit of revenue generated in our communities when they go recreating in nature,” Gordon said. “If people learn we’re in restrictions and they can’t bring their trailer and have a campfire up here, they may choose not to come here, and that’s an impact on the local economies.”