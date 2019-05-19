Fire restrictions in 2019? Prescott area may not see them this year

EDITOR'S NOTE: For a related story, click here.

If weather conditions persist as they have been, there’s a chance the Prescott area won’t go into fire restrictions this year.

“Unless we see significant drying, wind events, or a shortage of resources, we may not need fire restrictions for the entire summer,” said Pete Gordon, the fuels, fire and aviation staff officer for the Prescott National Forest.

Just as they sound, fire restrictions are limitations on what citizens are legally allowed to do in a given fire agency’s jurisdiction.

For the Prescott National Forest, these restrictions are broken into Stage 1, Stage 2 and – if absolutely necessary – forest closures.

Each is enacted depending on how dangerous fire conditions are during any given wildfire season.

“It certainly has been the norm and necessary to go into some level of fire restrictions almost every year for the past 10-plus years,” Gordon said. (The last time the area got a break from fire restrictions was in 2015.)

Gordon and his colleagues are considered the local authorities on this matter. If they decide the forest is going into a certain level of fire restrictions, then the surrounding agencies, namely the Prescott Fire Department, Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) and Yavapai County as a whole, follow suit.

“Our area is so closely bordered by all jurisdictions that we all just do it at the same time,” CAFMA Fire Marshall Rick Chase said. “We all go into Stage 1 together and we all go into Stage 2 together. That just keeps the confusion away for people.”

On average, fire restrictions begin to kick in between mid and late may, but sometimes it’s much earlier. Last year, for instance, Stage 1 went into effect on April 20, followed by Stage 2 on May 4.

“Last year we were in extreme drought conditions throughout this part of the state,” Gordon said. “There was very little to no soil moisture. The plants were struggling to put on new growth. We even saw what we think was a drought response in a lot of the oaks, which were dropping leaves in the spring when they normally would be putting on new growth.”

That said, this year has been a complete reversal.

Since Jan. 1, the Prescott Airport has received 6.33 inches of precipitation as of May 17, which is 2 inches more than the normal and about 4.5 inches more than last year’s 1.88 inches this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.

Given this and ongoing inclement weather in the forecast, Gordon said the only unknown at this point is what June holds in store.

“We might have a little elevated concern in June because we expect the grasses to continue growing through the month of May, and when they dry out or cure, now they’re available to burn,” he said.

