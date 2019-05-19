Developers eye zoning changes for projects in Prescott Valley at May 23 meeting
Duplexes, senior living, RV park among requested changes
Residents have the opportunity to participate in three public hearings at the Prescott Valley Town Council meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, in the Prescott Valley Public Library auditorium. All three are requests for zoning map changes.
Grounds Property LLC is asking to change the zoning on property located east of Highway 69 and south of Bradshaw Mountain Road near the Quailwood subdivision. Grounds Property requests a change from R1L-70 (Residential; Single Family Limited) to R2-PAD (Residential; Multiple Dwelling Units – Planned Area Development).
The developer, Dorn Homes, has plans to build single-story units for rent on the 40-acre property. Previous plans included apartment buildings, but many Quailwood residents objected and Dorn Homes subsequently scrapped the apartments for single-family units and duplexes.
The new plan calls for 212 leased single-story units in detached and duplex configurations. About 35 percent will be one-bedroom units, 60 percent will be two-bedroom, and 5 percent will be three-bedroom units.
Half the property will be dedicated open space. The development will include a community center, leasing office, and pool.
At the May 13 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, residents spoke about traffic concerns and evacuation routes not only out of the new development, but also the impact on Quailwood residents.
Phase one will utilize an emergency access with crash gate onto Highway 69. “Town staff would work with the Quailwood Meadows development to locate and establish an additional emergency access route to the east and south to Highway 169 with any future development,” the packet material to council states.
An April traffic impact analysis estimates 212 unit would generate, at full buildout, 1,175 additional vehicles per day, which is well within the capacity for the roadway serving both developments. The developer also agreed to widen the north side of Bradshaw Mountain Road, providing a second westbound through lane and center turn lane.
The second public hearing is regarding a request by Link Development for zoning change from RCU-70 (Residential; Conditional Use Permits) to RS-PAD (Residential and Services-Planned Area Development) on five acres at the southeast corner of Viewpoint and Long Look drives.
The developer is proposing a senior living facility with several options including individual living in 25 apartment-style units, six cottages (future), assisted living in 75 units with 90 beds, and memory care in 22 units with 30 beds.
The traffic impact study showed minimal traffic volume impacts, totaling about 426 daily vehicle trips. The developer will add sidewalks on the south and east sides of Long Look and Viewpoint drives.
The third public hearing is on a request by Fairgrounds RV LLC to develop an RV park and RV storage facility on 6.88 acres located at the southeast corner of Highway 89A and County Fair Trail, at the north end of the Yavapai County Fairgrounds.
This is part of the 197 acres zoned PL (Public Lands) in 2001.
The project will provide for 77 RV park spaces, 26 RV storage spaces, and a 1,440-sq-ft office building. An existing 15-acre RV park is located directly south of the service road.
Also on the council agenda is possible action for approval of:
- An additional $68,326 to Civiltec Engineering to bid future water tanks as two separate projects and changing from concrete storage to steel for the Stoneridge and Summit 2 water tanks.
- Adoption of the tentative 2019-2020 budget for $103,681,937 and setting public hearing on the budget for June 27.
- Adoption of the 2018 International Building and Technical Codes.
OTHER MATTERS
Following the regular council meeting, council will convene into the Community Facilities District for consideration of adopting the FY2020 tentative budgets and setting public hearing for June 27 for the following districts:
- Entertainment Center Community Facilities.
- Parkway Community Facilities District No. 1.
- Pronghorn Ranch Community Facilities.
- Quailwood Meadows Community Facilities.
- Raven Ridge Community Facilities.
- Southside Community Facilities.
- StoneRidge Community Facilities.
- Prescott Valley man faces charges after allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend
- Bradshaw Mountain student arrested after threatening to 'shoot up the class,' police say
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Highway 89A
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 15, 2019
- Mother-daughter Look-alike winners, see photo gallery
- City uses eminent domain to ‘take’ two properties for projects
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Police seeking suspects in debit card theft case
- Chino Valley man caught with meth, fentanyl-laced ‘mimic pills’ accepts plea deal
- Bank robbery investigations continue
- Authorities evacuating Lynx Lake area due to wildfire
- Authorities evacuate Lynx Lake area due to wildfire
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Avery Olivia Hickok
- Authorities evacuating Lynx Lake area due to wildfire
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Game and Fish tranquilizes, relocates bear roaming PV neighborhood
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
MON
20
|
Monday Night Movies
|
TUE
21
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
21
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
23
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
23
|
Alzheimer's Presentation
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...