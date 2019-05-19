OFFERS
Calendar of Events: May 20-22

The Prescott Valley Public Library. (Courtesy photo)

The Prescott Valley Public Library. (Courtesy photo)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: May 19, 2019 9:42 p.m.

Monday, May 20

  • Alzheimer’s Association: Alzheimer’s Support Group, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. 928-771-9257 or 928-759-3040.
  • Prescott Valley Public Library Monday Night Movie: A Dog’s Way Home, 5 to 7 p.m., 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. Showing in the library’s Crystal Room. Free. All ages. 928-759-3040.

Tuesday, May 21

  • Open house of the newly constructed Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy, 4 to 6 p.m., Yavapai College Prescott campus 1100 E. Sheldon Street, at Buildings 27 and 29.
  • Free Cooking Seminar – ‘Mexican Ceviche w/Shrimp’, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser Street, Prescott. 928-778-3000.
  • TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6 to 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, off Lakeshore Drive in Prescott Valley. 928-772-9564 or tops.org.

Wednesday, May 22

  • AARP workshop explores new ways of living and aging, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. This workshop is open to individuals, families and caregivers. Light refreshments will be served. Registration required. Call 877-926-8300 or register online at https://aarp.cvent.com/PrescottCelebrateAging
  • Digital Media Club, 4 to 5 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. For children grades 5-8. Register online at the Youth Desk or call 928-777-1537.
  • VFW Post 541 Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave, Prescott. 928-776-1125.
  • Prescott Military Pilots, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Club, Prescott Valley. 928-848-2742.
