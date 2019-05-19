Calendar of Events: May 20-22
Originally Published: May 19, 2019 9:42 p.m.
Monday, May 20
- Alzheimer’s Association: Alzheimer’s Support Group, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. 928-771-9257 or 928-759-3040.
- Prescott Valley Public Library Monday Night Movie: A Dog’s Way Home, 5 to 7 p.m., 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. Showing in the library’s Crystal Room. Free. All ages. 928-759-3040.
Tuesday, May 21
- Open house of the newly constructed Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy, 4 to 6 p.m., Yavapai College Prescott campus 1100 E. Sheldon Street, at Buildings 27 and 29.
- Free Cooking Seminar – ‘Mexican Ceviche w/Shrimp’, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser Street, Prescott. 928-778-3000.
- TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6 to 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, off Lakeshore Drive in Prescott Valley. 928-772-9564 or tops.org.
Wednesday, May 22
- AARP workshop explores new ways of living and aging, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. This workshop is open to individuals, families and caregivers. Light refreshments will be served. Registration required. Call 877-926-8300 or register online at https://aarp.cvent.com/PrescottCelebrateAging
- Digital Media Club, 4 to 5 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. For children grades 5-8. Register online at the Youth Desk or call 928-777-1537.
- VFW Post 541 Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave, Prescott. 928-776-1125.
- Prescott Military Pilots, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Club, Prescott Valley. 928-848-2742.
Most Read
- Prescott Valley man faces charges after allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend
- Bradshaw Mountain student arrested after threatening to 'shoot up the class,' police say
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Highway 89A
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 15, 2019
- Mother-daughter Look-alike winners, see photo gallery
- City uses eminent domain to ‘take’ two properties for projects
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Police seeking suspects in debit card theft case
- Chino Valley man caught with meth, fentanyl-laced ‘mimic pills’ accepts plea deal
- Bank robbery investigations continue
- Authorities evacuating Lynx Lake area due to wildfire
- Authorities evacuate Lynx Lake area due to wildfire
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Avery Olivia Hickok
- Authorities evacuating Lynx Lake area due to wildfire
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Game and Fish tranquilizes, relocates bear roaming PV neighborhood
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
MON
20
|
Monday Night Movies
|
TUE
21
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
21
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
23
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
23
|
Alzheimer's Presentation
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...