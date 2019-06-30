OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, June 30
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Surprising Sweden ousts Germany at Women's World Cup
Soccer

Sweden's Linda Sembrant waves her country national flag as she celebrates at the end of the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Germany and Sweden at Roazhon Park in Rennes, France, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Sweden beat Germany 2-1. (David Vincent/AP)

Sweden's Linda Sembrant waves her country national flag as she celebrates at the end of the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Germany and Sweden at Roazhon Park in Rennes, France, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Sweden beat Germany 2-1. (David Vincent/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 30, 2019 12:08 a.m.

RENNES, France — With Germany out of the way, Sweden believes it could win it all.

Stina Blackstenius scored the go-ahead goal just minutes into the second half and Sweden surprised Germany with a 2-1 quarterfinal victory Saturday night at the Women's World Cup.

It was Sweden's first victory over Germany in a major tournament in 24 years, and it sent the ninth-ranked Swedes into the semifinals against the Netherlands.

"We're going to go for it," Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson said.

The second-ranked Germans, who won back-to-back World Cup titles in 2003 and 2007, were the presumptive favorites on their side of the bracket. Instead, they'll head home.

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said her team seemed to lose focus.

"We knew it was going to be difficult," she said. "We shall not let this bring us down. We have to make sure this process goes on despite the defeat, to keep on growing, to gain strength and channel this negative experience into something positive and to learn our lessons from it."

The eighth-ranked Dutch defeated Italy 2-0 earlier Saturday, setting up the semifinal Wednesday in Lyon. The United States plays England in the other semifinal on Tuesday. The final is July 7.

Sweden's victory came in a rematch of the 2003 World Cup final which Germany won 2-0 in Shanghai. The teams also met in the final at the 2016 Olympics, with Germany winning its first gold medal with a 2-1 victory.

Sweden's last win over Germany in a major tournament was in the group stage of the 1995 World Cup.

"We knew we had a chance, and then of course we had to play our best game of the tournament to be able to beat Germany," Gerhardsson said. "So I'm not surprised, but I knew we had to play and perform at our best on the offense and the defense. And I think we did."

Lina Magull's fantastic finish on a half-volley put Germany up in the 16th minute, with Sara Daebritz setting up the goal that veteran Sweden goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl couldn't get to.

Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson tied it in the 22nd minute with a strike that went under the outstretched leg of German goalkeeper Almuth Schult.

It was the first goal the Germans had allowed at this World Cup, stopping a streak of 381 scoreless minutes. In 2007, Germany went a record 540 minutes without conceding a goal.

Blackstenius scored on a rebound off Fridolina Rolfo's header just about three minutes into the second half to break the stalemate.

"I'm really happy. I'm so proud of the team, the players in the game, the players sitting on the bench, the staff. We're doing this together," Jakobsson said. "I'm so grateful to be on a team like this."

With temperatures in the upper 80s in Rennes, the teams were allowed a water break in each half.

Dzsenifer Marozsan returned to the bench for Germany after missing three matches with a broken toe on her left foot. Marozsan was injured in Germany's opening match against China.

She started the second half and sent a free kick toward the goal in the 87th minute, but Lena Oberdorf's header was off the mark.

Marozsan was an inspirational story for the tournament in France, having returned to the game after a pulmonary embolism kept her sidelined for several months last year.

With the win, Sweden also secured a spot in the 2020 Olympics, along with the Netherlands and Great Britain. The top three European teams at the World Cup qualify for an Olympic berth.

"We failed to penetrate their defense even when they were tired. It is a real shame that we can't defend our Olympic title and that we will be without a big tournament next summer," Schult said.

The Germans had won 12 straight matches going into the World Cup.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

US dominates rival Sweden 2-0 to remain undefeated
Morgan has 5 goals as U.S. routs Thailand 13-0
Sweden dominates Mexico 3-0, but both head to knockout round
World Cup's top teams enter knockout stage on a roll
Kroos scores late to give Germany 2-1 win over Sweden

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
30
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
30
Grapes for Grades 14th Annual Auction and Wine Tasting
SUN
30
"Sweet Land of Liberty" patriotic concert
SUN
30
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
MON
01
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries