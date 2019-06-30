OFFERS
Remembering the Fallen 19: Yarnell honors the lives of Granite Mountain Hotshots

Former Globe, Arizona Hotshot David Melendez was among about 120 people who attended the annual remembrance for the fallen 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots in Yarnell Sunday, June 30. Melendez, who worked on the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013 and currently works as a firefighter in Tucson, traveled to Yarnell to attend this year’s event commemorating the six-year mark of the tragedy. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Former Globe, Arizona Hotshot David Melendez was among about 120 people who attended the annual remembrance for the fallen 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots in Yarnell Sunday, June 30. Melendez, who worked on the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013 and currently works as a firefighter in Tucson, traveled to Yarnell to attend this year’s event commemorating the six-year mark of the tragedy. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: June 30, 2019 9:55 p.m.

Before they died fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013, the 19 fallen Granite Mountain Hotshots had already made their marks as sons, fathers, grandsons and husbands.

And it was their lives – and not their deaths – that was the focus of the Sunday, June 30, memorial in Yarnell on the six-year anniversary of the tragedy.

“They lived,” Lew Theokas, a captain with the Peeples Valley Fire Department and the grandfather of fallen Hotshot Garret Zuppiger, said in his opening remarks at the event that took place at Yarnell Hill Fire Memorial Park.

Theokas told of the last time he had seen his grandson. It was Easter 2013, and Garret had unloaded a load of rocks for his grandfather. Theokas recalled that Garret told him afterward that “he couldn’t bear the thought of me taking two hours to do something he could do in 15 minutes.”

Speculating that every family member of the 19 fallen Hotshots probably has a similar story of exuberance to tell, Theokas said of the Hotshots, “They were lives lived fully.”

He urged the audience to learn from the Hotshots’ example. “Let us try to emulate their shining example,” Theokas said. “Try a little harder to be the people they were and would have been.”

The Yarnell Hill Fire Memorial Park, which is being developed to serve as a spot for remembering the Hotshots and the broader fire story, has a similar message.

Chuck Tidey, a member of the Yarnell Area Resource Group, pointed out that the park will one day display a pyramid depicting each of the fallen Hotshots, with the inscription, “Remember, we lived.”

The park also will tell the story of the 127 homes that were lost in the Yarnell Hill Fire, Tidey said.

photo

John Marsh, left, the father of fallen Granite Mountain Hotshot Superintendent Eric Marsh, talks with Arizona State Parks and Trails Director Bob Broscheid, center, and State Parks Community Relations Administrator Ken Sliwa, right, at the annual remembrance event in Yarnell. The Sunday, June 30, event commemorated the six-year mark of the deaths of 19 of the Granite Mountain Hotshots on June 30, 2013. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Now, six years later, he said, “We’re done with recovery.” The organization that started as the Yarnell Hill Recovery Group has evolved into the Yarnell Area Resource Group.

Sunday’s remembrance event was the sixth annual service that the town of Yarnell has conducted, and several of the speakers noted that although time has gone by, the Hotshots would always be remembered in Yarnell.

Augie Perry, owner of Augie’s Restaurant, said, “Yes, it has been six years, and time will continue to fly, but we will never forget.”

Another focus of Sunday’s event was the continuing bond that Hotshot crews from around the country have with the fallen 19. Guest speaker Bob Broscheid, executive director of the Arizona State Parks and Trails, told the crowd that 75,000 people have visited the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park since its opening in 2016.

People have traveled from all 50 states and from countries around the world to visit the park that commemorates the spot where the Hotshots died, Broscheid said, and many of the visitors have been Hotshots and firefighters.

State Parks records show that representatives of at least 350 fire departments have walked the trail, he said.

Indeed, even as the crowd was assembling at the Yarnell Hill Fire Memorial Park in the town of Yarnell, several dozen Hotshots were out hiking the trails of the state park.

“There are 20 or 30 Hotshots out there right now,” Christopher Arendt, an intern with the Arizona State Parks Department, said at the park entrance at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Hotshots had arrived earlier in the day, he said and had embarked on the seven-mile roundtrip hike. Some of them had indicated they were returning from fighting the Woodbury Fire in the Tonto National Forest, and others had traveled to the site from Missoula, Montana.

Later, at the Yarnell event, former Hotshot and current Tucson firefighter David Melendez was among 120 or so people who had assembled at the remembrance.

“Six years ago, I was here on this same fire,” Melendez said after the service. At the time, he was working as a Globe, Arizona Hotshot.

Melendez said he had “worked a few fires” with Granite Mountain crew, and had decided to attend Sunday’s event to pay his respects.

At 4:42 p.m. – the estimated time of the Hotshots’ deaths – the service concluded with bell chimes and the reading of names of the fallen Hotshots.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

