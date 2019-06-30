OFFERS
Prescott’s Launch Pad Teen Center offering teens exploratory summer camps and activities

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: June 30, 2019 5:35 p.m.

The Launch Pad Teen Center is all about helping adolescents tap into their creativity and imagination as they find their own identities, purpose and “best selves.”

With such a pursuit in mind, Launch Pad Founder and Executive Director Courtney Osterfelt arranged for the center to host a Kolbe Index Workshop on July 17 to help teens discern information about who they are so they can enjoy more success “academically, emotionally, personally and in their future,” stated a center news release.

The Kolbe Index is an online assessment tool with personalized results that helps find people’s instinctive strengths, with the aim of helping them apply those strengths and abilities. For this age group, the index will enable them to better consider ideal jobs to pursue and the type of work environment where they will thrive. The index offers tips on how to best work with others and to understand how to live their best life.

At the workshop, teens will have the chance to take the assessment if they have not already done so, and then get information on how to apply those results, the release stated.

The free workshop for up to 40 students is scheduled at Yavapai College in Building 4, Room 102 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Students who wish to take the assessment will be charged $50. Food will be provided and parents are welcome to attend the last two hours of the session.

To reserve a space, or to get more information, contact Osterfelt at 928-632-2996 or email costerfelt@thelaunchpadteencenter.org

SUMMER CAMP

It’s not too late for area teens to get up off the couch and explore the world around them with an assortment of Launch Pad summer camps that enable them to ply their survival skills, explore the outdoors with rope courses and treks into the lava tubes in Flagstaff, or even take a video technology class taught by a Yavapai College instructor.

Registrations are still being accepted for two week-long July camps – “Real World Preskit” from July 8 to July 12 is a life skills week with teens learning such things as banking, job interviews, coping with stress and anxiety, nutrition and shopping on a budget. The camp offers scavenger hunts that will lead them to “pit stops” where they learn how to change a car tire, shop at a thrift store for suitable work attire and how to buy a car. On July 11, the camp will include an overnight at Yavapai College with tours of the agricultural center, the career center and the video technology class. Cost for this Monday-through-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. camp, other than the overnight, is $250, with scholarships available.

The final summer camp is Adventure Camp from July 24 through July 28.

On this day camp, teens will challenge themselves on hikes and ropes courses, as well as travel for a Flagstaff field trip with an overnight camping trip in Williams. The cost for this camp is $300, with scholarships available.

To register, or learn more, contact Launch Pad Program Director Rachelle Newtown at 928-277-0758 or email Rachelle@thelaunchpadteencenter.org.

