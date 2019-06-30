Photo: More than 100 gather to honor hotshots in downtown Prescott
The Arizona Rangers are among more than 100 people who gathered at the Yavapai County Courthouse in downtown Prescott on Sunday, June 30, 2019, to honor the 19 fallen Granite Mountain Hotshots with the ringing of the bells.
The bells rang 19 times beginning at 4:42 p.m. It was the sixth anniversary of the tragedy that was the most fatal incident involving U.S. firefighters since the Sept. 11 attacks.
People from all over, including Phoenix, came to honor their memory. “We wanted to pay our respects” was a mantra repeated by many attenders.
