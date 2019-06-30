OFFERS
Official: 10 dead in Dallas-area small plane crash

Damage is seen to a hangar after a twin-engine plane crashed into the building at Addison Airport in Addison, Texas, Sunday, June 30, 2019. The small airplane crashed as it was taking off from the Dallas-area airport Sunday morning, a spokeswoman for the town of Addison, Texas, said. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 30, 2019 7:27 p.m.

DALLAS (AP) — Ten people were killed when a small airplane crashed into a hangar as it was taking off from a Dallas-area airport Sunday morning, a spokeswoman for the town of Addison, Texas, said.

Mary Rosenbleeth said no one aboard the twin-engine plane survived at the Addison Municipal Airport, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Dallas.

The Beechcraft BE-350 King Air hit an unoccupied hangar soon after 9 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The agency said that the blaze destroyed the plane but could not confirm how many people were aboard Sunday evening. Video showed black smoke billowing from the building and a gaping hole in the hangar.

Officials have not released the identities of the people who died. Rosenbleeth said the Dallas County medical examiner's office confirmed the fatalities to the town and that authorities are still working to notify the families of the victims.

An official with the medical examiner's office told The Associated Press they could not release any information on the crash Sunday evening.

The plane crashed during takeoff and the resulting fire was quickly extinguished, said Edward Martelle, a spokesman for the town immediately north of Dallas.

Dallas County was helping the city of Addison set up a family assistance center for people affected by the crash, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

"It's a very sad day for Dallas County," he told the Dallas Morning News . "My prayers are with the families we're notifying about this tragedy."

Addison fire spokesman Edward Martelle said the plane was taking off at the south end of the airport and had just lifted off the runway when it veered left, dropped its left wing and went into the hangar.

The fire department had extinguished the fire and all hot spots at the hangar by early afternoon.

FAA and National Transportation Safety Board officials were at the crash site Sunday evening. Martelle said NTSB will be leading the investigation and that they intend to work into the night.

The plane's tail number and details from the flight manifest have not yet been released.

