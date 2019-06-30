Letter: Rest in Peace

Editor:

It was with a ‘heavy heart’ that I read on Friday, June 21st, the notice of the passing of Jim Pike, lead singer and co-founder of The Lettermen, one of the finest singing groups to come to the top of the musical world in my generation. I had the privilege of attending my first concert in April 1965 at a small college in Northern West Virginia.



Jim Pike sang his rendition of The Impossible Dream (from the Broadway show, Man of La Mancha). He did the finest version of this piece I have ever heard (surpassing even Jack Jones). When I want to hear it again, I simply close my eyes and listen as the fuzz on my neck and arms raises.

May Jim rest in peace as the Seraphims and Cherabims on high have his wonderful voice joining them!

Michael Sherry

Dewey