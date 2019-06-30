OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, July 01
Weather  68.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Hong Kong marks handover to China with ceremony and protests

Protesters holding umbrellas face off police officers in anti-riot gear in Hong Kong on Monday, July 1, 2019. Protesters in Hong Kong pushed barriers and dumpsters into the streets early Monday morning in an apparent bid to block access to a symbolically important ceremony marking the anniversary of the return of the former British colony to China. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Protesters holding umbrellas face off police officers in anti-riot gear in Hong Kong on Monday, July 1, 2019. Protesters in Hong Kong pushed barriers and dumpsters into the streets early Monday morning in an apparent bid to block access to a symbolically important ceremony marking the anniversary of the return of the former British colony to China. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 30, 2019 10:39 p.m.

HONG KONG — The embattled leader of Hong Kong pledged Monday to be more responsive to public sentiment, as protesters demanding she step down clashed with police outside a flag-raising ceremony marking the 22nd anniversary of the former British colony's return to China.

Police used riot shields and pepper spray to push back hundreds of helmeted protesters who tried to advance down closed streets toward the harborfront venue, where the Chinese and Hong Kong flags were raised together and two helicopters and a small flotilla passed by.

Hong Kong leaders, mainland China representatives and invited guests watched the ceremony on a screen inside the city's cavernous convention center instead of outside as they normally do. The government cited inclement weather after intermittent light rain earlier in the morning.

City leader Carrie Lam said a series of protests and marches that have attracted hundreds of thousands of students and other participants have taught her that she needs to listen better to the youth and people in general. Lam has come under withering criticism for trying to push through legislation that would have allowed suspects to be extradited to the mainland to face trial.

"This has made me fully realize that I, as a politician, have to remind myself all the time of the need to grasp public sentiments accurately," she said in a five-minute speech to the gathering.

She insisted her government has good intentions, but said "I will learn the lesson and ensure that the government's future work will be closer and more responsive to the aspirations, sentiments and opinions of the community."

Security guards pushed pro-democracy lawmaker Helena Wong out of the room as she walked backward shouting at Lam to resign and withdraw the "evil" legislation. She later told reporters she was voicing the grievances and opinions of the protesters, who could not get into the event.

An annual march Monday afternoon was expected to be larger than usual because the proposed extradition bill has awakened broader fears that China is eroding the freedoms and rights guaranteed to Hong Kong for 50 years under a "one country, two systems" framework. Two marches in June against the legislation drew more than a million people, according to organizer estimates.

The government has suspended debate on the bill indefinitely, but protest leaders want it formally withdrawn and Lam's resignation. They also are demanding an independent inquiry into police actions during a June 12 protest, when officers used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters who blocked the legislature on the day debate on the bill had been scheduled to resume.

The police say the use of force was justified, but have since adopted softer tactics, even as protesters besieged police headquarters in recent days, pelting it with eggs and spray-painting slogans on its outer walls.

The area around Golden Bauhinia Square, where the flag-raising ceremony took place, was blocked off from Saturday to prevent protesters from gathering to disrupt it.

Protesters started setting up barricades across nearby streets about 4:30 a.m., leading to a standoff with police blocking access to the square. They began moving toward the police about 45 minutes before the 8 a.m. ceremony. The line of officers drove them back with plastic shields and batons, the retreating protesters pointing open umbrellas to ward off pepper spray.

"We are horrified, this is our obligation to do this, we are protecting our home," said Jack, a 26-year-old office worker who would only give his first name. "I don't know why the government is harming us. It's harming the rule of law, the rule of law is the last firewall between us and the Chinese Communist Party."

Television footage showed protesters on an overpass throwing eggs and an orange and white construction barricade at police as they battled other protesters below.

Associated Press journalists Raf Wober, Alice Fung, Johnson Lai and Dake Kang contributed to this story.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Massive extradition bill protest fills Hong Kong streets
Hong Kong protests flare anew after demands unmet
Column: Hong Kong wants to be more like us
China opens world's longest sea-crossing bridge
US calls for release of missing Chinese bookseller

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
MON
01
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group,
MON
01
Crochet One, Knit Too!,
MON
01
Prescott Frontier Days Happy Hearts Rodeo
MON
01
Sneak Peek of PBS “Chasing the Moon”
TUE
02
Prescott Toastmasters
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries