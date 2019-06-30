Editorial cartoon (1) July 1, 2019
Originally Published: June 30, 2019 8:10 p.m.
Updated as of Sunday, June 30, 2019 8:07 PM
Editorial cartoon (1) July 1, 2019
Most Read
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
- Update: DPS identifies Chino Valley man who died in head-on collision near Paulden
- Paulden man arrested in Highway 89 crash that killed 2 teens in March, CVPD says
- Need2Know: Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins; BiGA owners open new eatery; opening planned soon for El Rancho Placebo
- Missing Prescott man’s pickup found at remote ranch; search for him continues
- Dump truck damages traffic signals in Prescott Valley; temporary repairs underway
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SUN
30
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
SUN
30
|
Grapes for Grades 14th Annual Auction and Wine Tasting
|
SUN
30
|
"Sweet Land of Liberty" patriotic concert
|
SUN
30
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
MON
01
|
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...