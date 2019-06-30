City of Prescott offices closed for Fourth of July holiday

The City of Prescott will be closed on Thursday, July 4, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. City offices will reopen on Friday, July 5 at 8 a.m.

The Solid Waste Division will be collecting residential trash and recyclables on Thursday, July 4.

Please have containers curbside by 6 a.m. Commercial routes will also be serviced on their regular schedule.

The City of Prescott Transfer Station will not be open on Thursday, July 4 and will reopen on Friday, July 5 at 8 a.m.

Please remember to cover and contain all your loads when transporting them to 2800 Sundog Ranch Rd. For further information, call 928-777-1116.

For more information about the City of Prescott, go to www.Prescott-az.gov. or call 928-777-1100.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.