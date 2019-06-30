OFFERS
City of Prescott offices closed for Fourth of July holiday

Prescott Valley celebrated their 40th anniversary with a 40 minute fireworks display at Mountain Valley Park Saturday, August 25, 2018. Prescott event coordinator Steve Gottlieb doesn't want to ever have to say, "No Fireworks" ever again. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

Prescott Valley celebrated their 40th anniversary with a 40 minute fireworks display at Mountain Valley Park Saturday, August 25, 2018. Prescott event coordinator Steve Gottlieb doesn't want to ever have to say, "No Fireworks" ever again. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: June 30, 2019 5:38 p.m.

The City of Prescott will be closed on Thursday, July 4, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. City offices will reopen on Friday, July 5 at 8 a.m.

The Solid Waste Division will be collecting residential trash and recyclables on Thursday, July 4.

Please have containers curbside by 6 a.m. Commercial routes will also be serviced on their regular schedule.

The City of Prescott Transfer Station will not be open on Thursday, July 4 and will reopen on Friday, July 5 at 8 a.m.

Please remember to cover and contain all your loads when transporting them to 2800 Sundog Ranch Rd. For further information, call 928-777-1116.

For more information about the City of Prescott, go to www.Prescott-az.gov. or call 928-777-1100.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.

