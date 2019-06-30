City of Prescott offices closed for Fourth of July holiday
The City of Prescott will be closed on Thursday, July 4, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. City offices will reopen on Friday, July 5 at 8 a.m.
The Solid Waste Division will be collecting residential trash and recyclables on Thursday, July 4.
Please have containers curbside by 6 a.m. Commercial routes will also be serviced on their regular schedule.
The City of Prescott Transfer Station will not be open on Thursday, July 4 and will reopen on Friday, July 5 at 8 a.m.
Please remember to cover and contain all your loads when transporting them to 2800 Sundog Ranch Rd. For further information, call 928-777-1116.
For more information about the City of Prescott, go to www.Prescott-az.gov. or call 928-777-1100.
Information provided by the City of Prescott.
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
- Update: DPS identifies Chino Valley man who died in head-on collision near Paulden
- Paulden man arrested in Highway 89 crash that killed 2 teens in March, CVPD says
- Need2Know: Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins; BiGA owners open new eatery; opening planned soon for El Rancho Placebo
- Missing Prescott man’s pickup found at remote ranch; search for him continues
- Dump truck damages traffic signals in Prescott Valley; temporary repairs underway
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SUN
30
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
SUN
30
|
Grapes for Grades 14th Annual Auction and Wine Tasting
|
SUN
30
|
"Sweet Land of Liberty" patriotic concert
|
SUN
30
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
MON
01
|
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...