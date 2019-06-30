OFFERS
CATCH 22 — DAY 1: Catch 22 focuses on fugitives; 9 cases cleared since last time

Originally Published: June 30, 2019 5:41 p.m.

Starting July 1, Yavapai Silent Witness will be highlighting one fugitive each day for 22 days, in an attempt to locate these individuals so law enforcement can take them into custody.

Each day, a new fugitive will be highlighted and a $500 cash reward will be offered for information that leads to the arrest of the fugitive. Silent Witness cleared nine cases from the program when it published the notices earlier this year, “and we are excited to see what this next go-round brings us,” said Chris Wilson, coordinator of Yavapai Silent Witness.

Call 800-932-3232 and, remember, you never have to give your name.

Catch 22 – Day 1: 29-year-old man sought for credit card theft, drugs

Today, the Prescott Police Department is requesting help in locating Michael T. Imke. On or before Aug. 27, 2017, Imke allegedly stole a credit card and fraudulently used it at multiple locations in the Prescott area, charging $1,239.42.

Although Imke was positively identified as the suspect, he has not yet been apprehended. Imke has a statewide extraditable warrant for Theft of a Credit Card, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, and Forgery with a $25,000 bond. Imke has an additional warrant with statewide extradition and a $5,000 bond for Possession of Dangerous Drugs and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Imke is a 29-year-old white man, 5-foot-7, weighing 150 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes. His last known address was on Bonita Way in Prescott.

If you provide information leading to Imke’s arrest, you could be eligible for a $500 reward.

Call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or submit a tip at Yavapaisw.com. Remember all tips are anonymous and you never have to give your name.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.

