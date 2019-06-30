CATCH 22 — DAY 1: Catch 22 focuses on fugitives; 9 cases cleared since last time
Starting July 1, Yavapai Silent Witness will be highlighting one fugitive each day for 22 days, in an attempt to locate these individuals so law enforcement can take them into custody.
Each day, a new fugitive will be highlighted and a $500 cash reward will be offered for information that leads to the arrest of the fugitive. Silent Witness cleared nine cases from the program when it published the notices earlier this year, “and we are excited to see what this next go-round brings us,” said Chris Wilson, coordinator of Yavapai Silent Witness.
Call 800-932-3232 and, remember, you never have to give your name.
Catch 22 – Day 1: 29-year-old man sought for credit card theft, drugs
Today, the Prescott Police Department is requesting help in locating Michael T. Imke. On or before Aug. 27, 2017, Imke allegedly stole a credit card and fraudulently used it at multiple locations in the Prescott area, charging $1,239.42.
Although Imke was positively identified as the suspect, he has not yet been apprehended. Imke has a statewide extraditable warrant for Theft of a Credit Card, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, and Forgery with a $25,000 bond. Imke has an additional warrant with statewide extradition and a $5,000 bond for Possession of Dangerous Drugs and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Imke is a 29-year-old white man, 5-foot-7, weighing 150 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes. His last known address was on Bonita Way in Prescott.
If you provide information leading to Imke’s arrest, you could be eligible for a $500 reward.
Call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or submit a tip at Yavapaisw.com. Remember all tips are anonymous and you never have to give your name.
Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
- Update: DPS identifies Chino Valley man who died in head-on collision near Paulden
- Paulden man arrested in Highway 89 crash that killed 2 teens in March, CVPD says
- Need2Know: Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins; BiGA owners open new eatery; opening planned soon for El Rancho Placebo
- Missing Prescott man’s pickup found at remote ranch; search for him continues
- Dump truck damages traffic signals in Prescott Valley; temporary repairs underway
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SUN
30
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
SUN
30
|
Grapes for Grades 14th Annual Auction and Wine Tasting
|
SUN
30
|
"Sweet Land of Liberty" patriotic concert
|
SUN
30
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
MON
01
|
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...