Search for missing hiker in Grand Canyon National Park
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Authorities at Grand Canyon National Park continue to search for a California man reported missing after a hike.
National Park Service officials say 66-year-old Peter Francis Schwab of Healdsburg was last seen Friday on a river trip on the Colorado River.
They say Schwab was on a small beach downriver from National Canyon.
Park officials say Schwab was reported missing after a day hike to the Narrows in National Canyon.
Grand Canyon rangers are searching the area and are asking anyone who may have seen Schwab to contact the NPS ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009.
