Calendar of Events: July 1-5

For more information about the 132nd Prescott Frontier Days rodeo visit, www.worldsoldestrodeo.com. Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Fine Arts and Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 5, courthouse plaza, sponsored by Prescott downtown partnership. (Courier file photo)

For more information about the 132nd Prescott Frontier Days rodeo visit, www.worldsoldestrodeo.com. Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Fine Arts and Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 5, courthouse plaza, sponsored by Prescott downtown partnership.

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: June 30, 2019 4:11 p.m.

Monday, July 1

  • Prescott Frontier Days Happy Hearts Rodeo for Exceptional Children, 5 p.m., Prescott Rodeo Grounds.
  • Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free. 928-771-9257.
  • Crochet One, Knit Too!, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 East Skoog Blvd. Informal group of folks who enjoy the art of crochet, knitting and any other portable needle craft. Newcomers welcomed. First Saturday of the month, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; every Monday, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Contact Rae Haynes at raehaynes@gmail.com.
  • Sneak Peek of PBS “Chasing the Moon” series, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., 6 to 7 p.m. in the 1st Floor Auditorium. Free. No registration required. 928-759-3040.

Tuesday, July 2

  • Coffee with a Cop at Denny’s with Prescott Valley Police, 2 to 3:30 p.m., 7925 E. Highway 69 in Prescott Valley. 928-772-9267.
  • Prescott Toastmasters meeting, 6:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall of Unity Church, 145 S. Arizona Ave, Prescott. Visitors welcome.
  • Red Cross blood donation opportunity, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 2901 N. Glassford Hill Rd., Prescott Valley. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-733-2767.
  • The Future of Medicare in Yavapai County presentation, 2 to 3 p.m., Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Dr., Prescott. 928-649-9939.
  • English as Second Language – ESL Classes, every Tuesday, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. Free.
  • Technology Help Hour, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.
  • A Universe of Crafts! Paint Space, Zoom!, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.
  • Toddler storytime, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and fingerplays with plenty of parent and child interaction. For toddlers and their grownups.

Wednesday, July 3

  • Prescott Coin Club, 7 p.m., POA Building at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail in Prescott Country Club in Dewey. 928-772-7144.
  • Beginners Conversational Spanish, 3 to 4 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. No registration required. 928-759-3040. First and third Wednesdays.
  • U.S. Citizenship classes, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.

Thursday, July 4

  • Bingo on the 4th! Doors open at 11 a.m., games begin at 1:30 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.
  • Fourth of July Celebration, City of Prescott, 1 p.m., Watson Lake. $5 general admission fee (children younger than 5 get in free), $20 unlimited inflatables pass (general admission included), $10 parking fee. Free parking available at Pioneer Park, with free shuttles running to the event, between 2 p.m. until 11:45 p.m. 928-777-1122.
  • Fourth of July Celebration, Town of Prescott Valley, 3 p.m., Mountain Valley Park, 8600 E. Nace Lane. 928-759-3090.
  • Fourth of July Celebration, Town of Chino Valley, 4 p.m., Community Center Park, Chino Valley. Live music by local band Alter Ego and free entry to the town’s Aquatic Center. chinoaz.net.
  • Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Dance, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., BMO Harris Bank Parking Lot, 303 N. Montezuma St., downtown Prescott.
  • Prescott Public Library is closed for Independence Day.
  • Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Vistor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce; park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Friday, July 5

  • Prescott Frontier Days Kiwanis Kiddie Parade, 9 a.m., Cortez and Goodwin, Streets.
  • Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Fine Arts and Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., courthouse plaza, sponsored by Prescott downtown partnership.
  • Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Dance, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., BMO Harris Bank Parking Lot, 303 N. Montezuma St., downtown Prescott.
  • Northern Arizona Tattoo Fest, 2 to 11 p.m., Prescott Resort and Casino, More than 140 tattoo artists onsite, live music, contests, free shuttle from downtown Prescott. www.worltattooevents.com.
  • PVPL Quilters, informal group of quilters meet 9 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. First and third Fridays. Contact: Genie Holt at libraryquilters@gmail.com.
  • Coloring for Adults, 1 to 3 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. No registration required. 928-759-3040. First and third Friday of the month.
  • Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Basic Spanish skills needed.
  • Lapsit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.
  • Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children ages 3-5 and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.
  • TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.
  • Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.
