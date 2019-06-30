OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, July 01
Weather  68.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Animal rescue group needs discarded bras for injured turtles

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue is asking women through social media to remove the eye closures from the fasteners and mail them in. The group says the eye closures help wire injured turtle's shell back together. (Carolina Waterfowl Rescue)

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue is asking women through social media to remove the eye closures from the fasteners and mail them in. The group says the eye closures help wire injured turtle's shell back together. (Carolina Waterfowl Rescue)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 30, 2019 9:10 p.m.

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — A North Carolina animal rescue group is appealing to women not to throw out their old bras, but instead to send them to their agency to help turtles with broken shells.

News outlets report Carolina Waterfowl Rescue is asking women through social media to remove the eye closures from the fasteners and mail them in. Rescue group worker Keenan Freitas says the eye closures basically help wire the turtle shell back together.

The nonprofit has been seeing as many as 40 turtles a week during the past month. It says many of them have been run over by cars, lawnmowers and boats.

An animal rehabilitation group in Iowa originally had the idea, saying it uses the fasteners along with small zip ties to help the turtles heal their broken shells.

Post by cwrescue.

Post by cwrescue.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Watch: Bond between donkey, emu may make adoption difficult
Shell shock: Turtle flies into car windshield on SC highway
Group rescues deer with head stuck in plastic pumpkin bucket
Police: Drunken driving suspect had lizard in bra
Kitten walking on highway rescued after traffic is shut down

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
MON
01
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group,
MON
01
Crochet One, Knit Too!,
MON
01
Prescott Frontier Days Happy Hearts Rodeo
MON
01
Sneak Peek of PBS “Chasing the Moon”
TUE
02
Prescott Toastmasters
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries