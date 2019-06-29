‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’: Action opens Monday with 8 performances scheduled
As usual, several defending world champs are scheduled to compete at Prescott Rodeo Grounds
Opening night of the 2019 Prescott Frontier Days “World’s Oldest Rodeo” at 7:30 Monday, July 1, is sure to dazzle spectators at the Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive.
Defending world champion bareback rider Tim O’Connell will compete in the first performance, as will bull rider Sage Kimzey, who is gunning for his fifth consecutive world title this season. In saddle bronc riding, famous brothers Jesse and Jake Wright of Utah are back.
But the action doesn’t stop there. It will continue throughout the week, as seven more performances are scheduled from Tuesday, July 2, through Sunday, July 7.
What follows is a brief breakdown for some of the biggest names who are scheduled to be here this week, as reported by Prescott Frontier Days General Manager J.C. Trujillo.
MONDAY, July 1
7:30 p.m.
Bareback Riding
• Logan Corbett of Las Cruces, New Mexico: Doubles as head coach of the New Mexico State University rodeo team in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Bull Riding
• Sage Kimzey: Aiming for fifth straight world championship in bull riding.
• Chase Outlaw
• Derek Kolbaba
Saddle Bronc Riding
• Bradley Harter
• Jesse Cruz
• Jesse Wright: Former world champion (2012).
• Jake Wright
• CoBurn Bradshaw
• Isaac Diaz
• Cody DeMoss
Team Roping
• Nate Singletary of Surprise (header) and Tom Bill Johnson of Kirkland (heeler): Trujillo said Johnson is “one of those guys that could go to the National Finals [Rodeo in Las Vegas] if he wanted to rodeo [full-time].” However, Johnson, who lives on a ranch in nearby Kirkland, usually travels to Turquoise Circuit rodeos in Arizona and New Mexico each year instead. “He’s a really good cowboy,” Trujillo added.
Tie-Down Roping
• Sterling Smith
TUESDAY, July 2
7:30 p.m.
Saddle Bronc Riding
• Taos Muncy of Albuquerque, New Mexico: Two-time world champion.
Steer Wrestling
• Christian Pettigrew of Fort Sumner, New Mexico
Team Roping
• Tyler Getzwiller of Scottsdale (header) and Tanner Bryson of Camp Verde (heeler)
• Charlie Crawford and partner
Tie-Down Roping
• Jerrad Hofstetter
WEDNESDAY, July 3
7:30 p.m.
Steer Wrestling
• Riley Duvall
Team Roping
• Travis Bard of Prescott (header) and Clinton Teller of Chino Valley (heeler)
Tie-Down Roping
• Marcos Costa: Defending world champion calf roper.
• Marty Yates
THURSDAY, July 4
1:30 p.m.
Bull Riding
• Chase Dougherty
• Jordan Spears
Steer Wrestling
• Stan Branco
• Dean McIntyre
• Cutter Parsons of Marana
Team Roping
• Brooks Dahozy of Window Rock (header) and Walt Woodard of Stephenville, Texas (heeler; two-time world champion)
• Derrick Begay of Seba Delkai (header) and Ty Romo (heeler)
• David Key (header) and Rich Skelton (heeler; eight-time world champion)
Tie-Down Roping
• Cutter Parsons of Marana
FRIDAY, July 5
7:30 p.m.
Bull Riding
• Boudreax Campbell
• Steve Woolsey
• Colt Robinson
• Scottie Knapp
Steer Wrestling
• Clayton Hass
• Dakota Eldridge
• Tyler Waguespack: Two-time world champion (2016, 2018).
• Ty Erickson
Team Roping
• Trey Blackmore of Hillside (header) and Seth Hall of Albuquerque (heeler)
• Matt Sherwood of Pima (two-time world champion) & Hunter Koch
• Clay Smith (header; defending world champion) and Jade Corkill (heeler; three-time world champion)
Tie-Down Roping
• Seth Hall: Currently one of the top competitors in the Turquoise Circuit’s All-Around standings for Arizona and New Mexico rodeos.
SATURDAY, July 6
AFTERNOON, 1:30 p.m.
Team Roping
• Jake Barnes of Scottsdale (header; seven-time world champion) and Clay O’Brien Cooper of Gardnerville, Nevada (heeler; seven-time world champion): Have won more than a handful of world championships together; had not been roping with each other the past few years, Trujillo said.
“Here at Prescott, old-time rodeo, they’re entered together,” Trujillo added. “They’ve won this I don’t know how many times, too.”
Tie-Down Roping
• Mike Johnson
• Adam Gray
• Joseph Parsons
• Matt Shiozawa
EVENING, 7:30 p.m.
Bull Riding
• J.W. Harris
Barrel Racing
• Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi: World champion.
Team Roping
• Jake Barnes and Clay O’Brien Cooper: “The crowd will get to see them twice — that’s great,” Trujillo said.
• Garrett Tonozzi (header) and partner
• Spencer Mitchell (header) and partner
• Erich Rogers (header; former world champion) and partner
• Dustin Bird (header) and Trey Yates (heeler)
Tie-Down Roping
• Mike Johnson
• Adam Gray
• Joseph Parsons
• Matt Shiozawa
SUNDAY, July 7
1:30 p.m.
Bareback Riding
• Tilden Hooper
• Kaycee Feild
• Wyatt Denny
• Clayton Bigelow
Saddle Bronc Riding
• Jesse Bail
• Jacobs Crawley
• Sterling Crawley
Steer Wrestling
• Troy Nahrgang of Buckeye
Team Roping
• Wyatt Hershberger and Jason Hershberger
• Cory Kidd V (header) and Kory Koontz (heeler)
• Marcus Theriot (header) and partner
• Aaron Tsinigine of Tuba City (header; former world champion) and Patrick Smith (heeler; two-time world champion)
• Chad Masters (header; two-time world champion) and Joseph Harrison (heeler)
• Luke Brown (header) and Paul Eaves (heeler; former world champion)
Tie-Down Roping
• Monty Lewis
• Cory Solomon
• Tuf Cooper: Four-time world champion.
• Blair Burk
Correction: The “World’s Oldest Rodeo” tabloid story on the local cowboys competing in the 2019 rodeo, published in the Sunday, June 30, Courier, should have said that Tanner Bryson of Camp Verde is roping on July 2 and Clinton Teller of Chino Valley is roping on July 3.
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
- Paulden man arrested in Highway 89 crash that killed 2 teens in March, CVPD says
- Update: DPS identifies Chino Valley man who died in head-on collision near Paulden
- Need2Know: Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins; BiGA owners open new eatery; opening planned soon for El Rancho Placebo
- Missing Prescott man’s pickup found at remote ranch; search for him continues
- Arizona Downs cutting season short after this weekend
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SUN
30
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
SUN
30
|
Grapes for Grades 14th Annual Auction and Wine Tasting
|
SUN
30
|
"Sweet Land of Liberty" patriotic concert
|
SUN
30
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
MON
01
|
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...