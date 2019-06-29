‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’: Action opens Monday with 8 performances scheduled

Opening night of the 2019 Prescott Frontier Days “World’s Oldest Rodeo” at 7:30 Monday, July 1, is sure to dazzle spectators at the Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive.

Defending world champion bareback rider Tim O’Connell will compete in the first performance, as will bull rider Sage Kimzey, who is gunning for his fifth consecutive world title this season. In saddle bronc riding, famous brothers Jesse and Jake Wright of Utah are back.

But the action doesn’t stop there. It will continue throughout the week, as seven more performances are scheduled from Tuesday, July 2, through Sunday, July 7.

What follows is a brief breakdown for some of the biggest names who are scheduled to be here this week, as reported by Prescott Frontier Days General Manager J.C. Trujillo.

MONDAY, July 1

7:30 p.m.

Bareback Riding

• Logan Corbett of Las Cruces, New Mexico: Doubles as head coach of the New Mexico State University rodeo team in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Bull Riding

• Sage Kimzey: Aiming for fifth straight world championship in bull riding.

• Chase Outlaw

• Derek Kolbaba

Saddle Bronc Riding

• Bradley Harter

• Jesse Cruz

• Jesse Wright: Former world champion (2012).

• Jake Wright

• CoBurn Bradshaw

• Isaac Diaz

• Cody DeMoss

Team Roping

• Nate Singletary of Surprise (header) and Tom Bill Johnson of Kirkland (heeler): Trujillo said Johnson is “one of those guys that could go to the National Finals [Rodeo in Las Vegas] if he wanted to rodeo [full-time].” However, Johnson, who lives on a ranch in nearby Kirkland, usually travels to Turquoise Circuit rodeos in Arizona and New Mexico each year instead. “He’s a really good cowboy,” Trujillo added.

Tie-Down Roping

• Sterling Smith

TUESDAY, July 2

7:30 p.m.

Saddle Bronc Riding

• Taos Muncy of Albuquerque, New Mexico: Two-time world champion.

Steer Wrestling

• Christian Pettigrew of Fort Sumner, New Mexico

Team Roping

• Tyler Getzwiller of Scottsdale (header) and Tanner Bryson of Camp Verde (heeler)

• Charlie Crawford and partner

Tie-Down Roping

• Jerrad Hofstetter

WEDNESDAY, July 3

7:30 p.m.

Steer Wrestling

• Riley Duvall

Team Roping

• Travis Bard of Prescott (header) and Clinton Teller of Chino Valley (heeler)

Tie-Down Roping

• Marcos Costa: Defending world champion calf roper.

• Marty Yates

THURSDAY, July 4

1:30 p.m.

Bull Riding

• Chase Dougherty

• Jordan Spears

Steer Wrestling

• Stan Branco

• Dean McIntyre

• Cutter Parsons of Marana

Team Roping

• Brooks Dahozy of Window Rock (header) and Walt Woodard of Stephenville, Texas (heeler; two-time world champion)

• Derrick Begay of Seba Delkai (header) and Ty Romo (heeler)

• David Key (header) and Rich Skelton (heeler; eight-time world champion)

Tie-Down Roping

• Cutter Parsons of Marana

FRIDAY, July 5

7:30 p.m.

Bull Riding

• Boudreax Campbell

• Steve Woolsey

• Colt Robinson

• Scottie Knapp

Steer Wrestling

• Clayton Hass

• Dakota Eldridge

• Tyler Waguespack: Two-time world champion (2016, 2018).

• Ty Erickson

Team Roping

• Trey Blackmore of Hillside (header) and Seth Hall of Albuquerque (heeler)

• Matt Sherwood of Pima (two-time world champion) & Hunter Koch

• Clay Smith (header; defending world champion) and Jade Corkill (heeler; three-time world champion)

Tie-Down Roping

• Seth Hall: Currently one of the top competitors in the Turquoise Circuit’s All-Around standings for Arizona and New Mexico rodeos.

SATURDAY, July 6

AFTERNOON, 1:30 p.m.

Team Roping

• Jake Barnes of Scottsdale (header; seven-time world champion) and Clay O’Brien Cooper of Gardnerville, Nevada (heeler; seven-time world champion): Have won more than a handful of world championships together; had not been roping with each other the past few years, Trujillo said.

“Here at Prescott, old-time rodeo, they’re entered together,” Trujillo added. “They’ve won this I don’t know how many times, too.”

Tie-Down Roping

• Mike Johnson

• Adam Gray

• Joseph Parsons

• Matt Shiozawa

EVENING, 7:30 p.m.

Bull Riding

• J.W. Harris

Barrel Racing

• Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi: World champion.

Team Roping

• Jake Barnes and Clay O’Brien Cooper: “The crowd will get to see them twice — that’s great,” Trujillo said.

• Garrett Tonozzi (header) and partner

• Spencer Mitchell (header) and partner

• Erich Rogers (header; former world champion) and partner

• Dustin Bird (header) and Trey Yates (heeler)

Tie-Down Roping

• Mike Johnson

• Adam Gray

• Joseph Parsons

• Matt Shiozawa

SUNDAY, July 7

1:30 p.m.

Bareback Riding

• Tilden Hooper

• Kaycee Feild

• Wyatt Denny

• Clayton Bigelow

Saddle Bronc Riding

• Jesse Bail

• Jacobs Crawley

• Sterling Crawley

Steer Wrestling

• Troy Nahrgang of Buckeye

Team Roping

• Wyatt Hershberger and Jason Hershberger

• Cory Kidd V (header) and Kory Koontz (heeler)

• Marcus Theriot (header) and partner

• Aaron Tsinigine of Tuba City (header; former world champion) and Patrick Smith (heeler; two-time world champion)

• Chad Masters (header; two-time world champion) and Joseph Harrison (heeler)

• Luke Brown (header) and Paul Eaves (heeler; former world champion)

Tie-Down Roping

• Monty Lewis

• Cory Solomon

• Tuf Cooper: Four-time world champion.

• Blair Burk

Correction: The “World’s Oldest Rodeo” tabloid story on the local cowboys competing in the 2019 rodeo, published in the Sunday, June 30, Courier, should have said that Tanner Bryson of Camp Verde is roping on July 2 and Clinton Teller of Chino Valley is roping on July 3.