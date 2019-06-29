Stocks close out rocky quarter with solid gains

Wall Street ended a wobbly week with broad gains Friday, closing the books on June with its biggest monthly gain since January.

Overall, June marked a sharp about-face from May, when traders fled to safer holdings because of increased anxiety over the trade war between the U.S. and China, and signs of slowing global economic growth.

Despite lingering worries over trade, investors pushed stocks higher for much of this month after the Federal Reserve raised expectations that it is prepared to cut interest rates if needed to keep the economy growing. That drove the benchmark S&P 500 to an all-time high last week, though it has retreated slightly from that mark.

Even after the roller-coaster quarter, investors are in good shape so far this year. The S&P 500 is up 17.3% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq has gained 20.7%.

“It hasn’t been maybe as healthy a rally as we saw in the first (quarter),” said Brian Nick, chief investment strategist at Nuveen. “When you look back 10 years from now it’s not going to look like the sort of volatile period where we had this good April, terrible May, and good June. It’s just going to look like a quarter where you know you made money in stocks, you made money in bonds.”

On Friday, the S&P 500 index rose 16.84 points, or 0.6%, to 2,941.76. The index ended the month with a 6.9% gain.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 73.38 points, or 0.3%, to 26,599.96. The Nasdaq composite rose 38.49 points, or 0.5%, to 8,006.24.

Smaller company stocks were big gainers for the second straight day. The Russell 2000 index climbed 20.02 points, or 1.3%, to 1,566.57.

Every major index finished the week with a loss, but ended June with solid gains.

Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held at 2%.

The market ended the final week of June with a two-day winning streak. A wave of selling swept over the market earlier in the week as traders shifted money to less risky holdings like U.S. government bonds while remaining cautiously optimistic about this weekend’s meeting between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping of China.

The meeting, set to take place in Japan, will mark the first time the two leaders have met since the trade war escalated following 11 rounds of