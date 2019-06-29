Need2Know: Soul Ride Bike Shop to sell beer on tap soon; Jersey Mike’s subs coming; former Native Grill and Wings, former Sam’s Club store remain on market

Soul Ride Bike Shop in Prescott to sell beer on tap soon

At Soul Ride Bike Shop in Prescott, you’ll soon be able to take it easy.

On the back patio at the small locale, 230 S. Montezuma St., just past Whiskey Row, cyclists and others later this summer can start dropping by to sip on a cold one with their friends.

Prescott City Council on June 25 approved a liquor license for Soul Ride to sell wine and a half dozen different beers from taps in the back of the shop. Walk through the back door and down some concrete steps, and you’ll find yourself standing on a sundrenched patio with tables and chairs.

Zach Stanford, Soul Ride’s manager for the past two years, said he’ll also be offering cold-brewed coffee and Kombucha, a type of health food beverage, for the shop, whose co-owners are Kate Phelan and Cina McConaughy.

Stanford added that he’s “set up with a local distributor” for his beer and wine selection.

“A lot of mountain bikers like to get together and have a beer,” said Stanford, who’s been a mountain biker for 25 years. “It’s a cool place to hang out after a ride. Around the country, a lot of bike shops take on something else, whether or not it’s alcohol.”

Jersey Mike’s subs coming to Prescott

Prescott is beginning to have more than its share of sub shops, from corporate giants to tasty mom-and-pop sandwiches. Soon, you’ll be able to add the acclaimed Jersey Mike’s to the list. The national chain, established in 1956 and based in Manasquan, New Jersey, has confirmed that it’s opening a location next to Daylight Donuts, 811 Whipple St.

The Jersey Mike’s franchise has 1,504 locations, with plans to build 124 more across the U.S., in addition to its three restaurants in Queensland, Australia, and a pair in Ontario, Canada.

Continue to read this space in the coming weeks for more news on Jersey Mike’s arrival.

Former Native Grill and Wings space still for sale or lease

The former Native Grill and Wings building in the Crossroads Center, 5533 Highway 69, Prescott Valley, remains on the market for sale or lease. Matthew Fish of Sumner Real Estate is handling the sale of the building, and he may be called at 480-309-1089. For more information, visit sumnercre.com.

Former Sam’s Club store also remains on market

A rumor was floating around Prescott Valley the week of June 16 that Amazon had shown an interest in taking over the former Sam’s Club store, 5757 Highway 69.

However, Prescott Valley Economic Development Coordinator Ben Hooper squelched that rumor when he stated in a June 21 email, “The Sam’s Club rumor is not true and is extremely unlikely to ever happen, due to the logistics of putting a fulfillment center so far from an interstate and in a region with a small population relative to Amazon’s typical fulfillment center model.”