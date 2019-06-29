OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 29
Weather  83.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Need2Know: Soul Ride Bike Shop to sell beer on tap soon; Jersey Mike’s subs coming; former Native Grill and Wings, former Sam’s Club store remain on market

Cyclists and other guests visiting the store soon will be able to buy beer on tap in the back and sit outside on the patio of Soul Ride Bike Shop. (Doug Cook/Courier)

Cyclists and other guests visiting the store soon will be able to buy beer on tap in the back and sit outside on the patio of Soul Ride Bike Shop. (Doug Cook/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: June 29, 2019 7:02 p.m.

Soul Ride Bike Shop in Prescott to sell beer on tap soon

At Soul Ride Bike Shop in Prescott, you’ll soon be able to take it easy.

On the back patio at the small locale, 230 S. Montezuma St., just past Whiskey Row, cyclists and others later this summer can start dropping by to sip on a cold one with their friends.

Prescott City Council on June 25 approved a liquor license for Soul Ride to sell wine and a half dozen different beers from taps in the back of the shop. Walk through the back door and down some concrete steps, and you’ll find yourself standing on a sundrenched patio with tables and chairs.

Zach Stanford, Soul Ride’s manager for the past two years, said he’ll also be offering cold-brewed coffee and Kombucha, a type of health food beverage, for the shop, whose co-owners are Kate Phelan and Cina McConaughy.

Stanford added that he’s “set up with a local distributor” for his beer and wine selection.

“A lot of mountain bikers like to get together and have a beer,” said Stanford, who’s been a mountain biker for 25 years. “It’s a cool place to hang out after a ride. Around the country, a lot of bike shops take on something else, whether or not it’s alcohol.”

Jersey Mike’s subs coming to Prescott

photo

Prescott is beginning to have more than its share of sub shops, from corporate giants to tasty mom-and-pop sandwiches. Soon, you’ll be able to add the acclaimed Jersey Mike’s to the list. The national chain, established in 1956 and based in Manasquan, New Jersey, has confirmed that it’s opening a location next to Daylight Donuts, 811 Whipple St.

The Jersey Mike’s franchise has 1,504 locations, with plans to build 124 more across the U.S., in addition to its three restaurants in Queensland, Australia, and a pair in Ontario, Canada.

Continue to read this space in the coming weeks for more news on Jersey Mike’s arrival.

Former Native Grill and Wings space still for sale or lease

photo

The former Native Grill and Wings.

The former Native Grill and Wings building in the Crossroads Center, 5533 Highway 69, Prescott Valley, remains on the market for sale or lease. Matthew Fish of Sumner Real Estate is handling the sale of the building, and he may be called at 480-309-1089. For more information, visit sumnercre.com.

Former Sam’s Club store also remains on market

photo

The former Sam's Club.

A rumor was floating around Prescott Valley the week of June 16 that Amazon had shown an interest in taking over the former Sam’s Club store, 5757 Highway 69.

However, Prescott Valley Economic Development Coordinator Ben Hooper squelched that rumor when he stated in a June 21 email, “The Sam’s Club rumor is not true and is extremely unlikely to ever happen, due to the logistics of putting a fulfillment center so far from an interstate and in a region with a small population relative to Amazon’s typical fulfillment center model.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Soul Ride bike shop hosts open house in Prescott
Whisky Off-Road continues today, Sunday, April 30
Need2Know: Superstition Meadery awarded; Soul Ride moved; building construction on Miller Valley Road
New business spotlight: Soul Ride, Prescott Mountain Biking
Need2Know: Two more Alfonso’s are still on the way; McDonald’s leaving Prescott Walmart; and Ace takes over where Frank & Jesse James Moving left off

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
29
Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament.
SAT
29
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
29
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
29
How to Become a Writer,
SAT
29
Family Storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries