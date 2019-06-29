OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 29
Weather  83.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Maricopa County trying to prevent another voting disaster

A voting sign directs voters to a precinct on primary election day Aug. 28, 2018, in Phoenix. (Ross D. Franklin/AP, file)

A voting sign directs voters to a precinct on primary election day Aug. 28, 2018, in Phoenix. (Ross D. Franklin/AP, file)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 29, 2019 6:20 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) — In the past few big election years, Arizona’s most populous county encountered major voting issues.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is looking to get ahead of potential problems in 2020 by restructuring the county’s entire election system and dedicating millions of dollars for new ballot-counting technology.

“The 2020 election could come down to Maricopa County. We know that,” board Chairman Bill Gates told the Arizona Republic. “We want these elections to be best in class.”

The board assembled professionals from a multitude of county departments earlier this year and tasked the group with solving the issues that have plagued Maricopa County’s elections.

The improvements to the election process will prevent major issues such as those that occurred in 2016 and 2018 and will speed up vote counting and relieve concerns about the integrity of elections, according to Gates.

In 2016, former County Recorder Helen Purcell’s office drastically reduced the number of polling places during the presidential preference election.

That resulted in hours-long lines that caused some people to walk away from the polls without casting a ballot.

Voters ousted Purcell from office that year.

During the 2018 August primary, 62 polling places around the county weren’t set up and ready to accept voters when polls were supposed to open.

The early-morning woes gave way to a multitude of other issues that lingered throughout the day.

The November general election had far fewer logistical issues, but criticism of current County Recorder Adrian Fontes continued.

Republican-backed groups challenged the legality of new procedures he implemented and accused him of rigging the system for Democrats.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Elections lawsuit targets Secretary of State for primary failures
Governor wants primary to include Arizona’s 1.2 million independents
Secretary of State did not question lack of polls; Recorder admits she underestimated
Official hopes staffing boost deters Arizona voting problems
Hackers? No, human error plagues Arizona primary voting

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
29
Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament.
SAT
29
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
29
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
29
How to Become a Writer,
SAT
29
Family Storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries