Maricopa County trying to prevent another voting disaster
PHOENIX (AP) — In the past few big election years, Arizona’s most populous county encountered major voting issues.
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is looking to get ahead of potential problems in 2020 by restructuring the county’s entire election system and dedicating millions of dollars for new ballot-counting technology.
“The 2020 election could come down to Maricopa County. We know that,” board Chairman Bill Gates told the Arizona Republic. “We want these elections to be best in class.”
The board assembled professionals from a multitude of county departments earlier this year and tasked the group with solving the issues that have plagued Maricopa County’s elections.
The improvements to the election process will prevent major issues such as those that occurred in 2016 and 2018 and will speed up vote counting and relieve concerns about the integrity of elections, according to Gates.
In 2016, former County Recorder Helen Purcell’s office drastically reduced the number of polling places during the presidential preference election.
That resulted in hours-long lines that caused some people to walk away from the polls without casting a ballot.
Voters ousted Purcell from office that year.
During the 2018 August primary, 62 polling places around the county weren’t set up and ready to accept voters when polls were supposed to open.
The early-morning woes gave way to a multitude of other issues that lingered throughout the day.
The November general election had far fewer logistical issues, but criticism of current County Recorder Adrian Fontes continued.
Republican-backed groups challenged the legality of new procedures he implemented and accused him of rigging the system for Democrats.
