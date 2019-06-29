Local lawyer and PUSD Foundation president heralded

Krista Carman is a woman who juggles an exhausting schedule with aplomb.

She is a partner in a thriving, downtown Prescott law practice with her husband, André, with whom she has five children, one of them adopted from foster care, and the founding president of the Prescott Unified Education Foundation.

That’s just for starters.

The 42-year-old partner in the Carman Law Firm in downtown Prescott is active in state and local legal affairs and a constant in the crowd cheering her children and coach husband at athletic events. She is active at Prescott Christian Church and often willing to open her offices to host civic and school affairs. She is a champion of women in the legal profession and an advocate for foster care in this state.

Most comfortable behind-the-scenes, Carman is not one to seek accolades or recognition.

“I was the most shy kid, ever,” Carman said of her younger years.

Those who know her best, though, say she deserves recognition for what they say is a “work ethic like no other.”

This week at the state Bar convention, Krista received the Arizona Women Lawyer’s Association Sarah Herring Sorin Award. The honor is named after Arizona’s first woman lawyer, the 25th woman admitted to practice in the United States, and awarded to a member “who has demonstrated support and encouragement for the advancement of women in the legal profession.”

The award nomination by Prescott lawyer Angela Napper notes that even as a young girl Carman shared the view that women should be able to be “successful in marriage, motherhood and a career.”

“She strives daily to do just that and to encourage other women lawyers in their goals and aspirations,” the nomination reads.

“She works at a pace that is unparalleled,” said Rebecca Horniman, a friend and fellow foundation member. “To keep up with her is a feat in and of itself. “She is definitely an inspiration.”

Carman’s path to the law was not straight forward.

Though her father, Brian Warnock, was a lawyer, and she worked for him during her teen years, Carman earned her undergraduate degree at Northern Arizona University in elementary and special education. She met her husband, and now law partner, at NAU.

Soon after starting an education career, Carman figured out she wanted to do something more. She tried a master’s in counseling but “I hated it.” Her husband suggested they “carpool” together to law school at Arizona State University.

Lo and behold, Carman said, she found her professional niche.

Motherhood, though, was still on the agenda — she gave birth to her oldest son, Isaiah, now 17, two weeks before she graduated.

After passing her bar exam, she and André went to Seattle where André completed an advanced law degree in taxation at the University of Washington. Carman spent the year doing legal research for law firms in Arizona.

A year later, the couple returned to Arizona expecting their second child.

Carman opted to work part-time with her father’s firm.

“And I fell in love [with the law],” Carman said. “I liked helping families who were in a very hard place.”

In 2004, the Carmans moved to Prescott; her husband was recruited to a local firm. Carman opted to open a branch of her father’s firm.

Come 2010, the Carmans had a chance to move together into a historic property next to the Hampton Funeral Home on South Cortez Street. Five years later, the couple bought the property and became the Carman Law Firm.

Until her youngest daughter went to kindergarten, Carman worked just three to four days a week. The Carmans were foster parents to three siblings before adopting their fourth foster child.

About the same time they were opening their firm, Carman was asked to help out with the school bond proposal. Once it passed, fellow education advocates were promoting the notion of a new education foundation.

When all eyes turned to her to be the president, Carman said, “I said, ‘Yes.’”

Four years later, she is still guiding the organization that has funneled more than $300,000 into the school district.

She admits it’s a busy life. But she can’t imagine it otherwise.

Carman now is on a list of potential candidates to become a Superior Court judge.

“I feel very blessed,” Carman said of her life. “I wouldn’t be in any of these positions without God placing me here. I can’t wait to see what he has for me next.”