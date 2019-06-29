Griner scores 23 points, Mercury hit 10 3s in win over Fever
PHOENIX — Brittney Griner scored 23 points, Leilani Mitchell had 18 points and 11 assists for her first career double-double and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Indiana Fever 91-69 on Friday night.
Griner had 17 points in the first half to help build a 50-38 lead, and Phoenix (4-5) opened the fourth quarter on an 18-4 run to make it 89-61.
Rookie Sophie Cunningham added a season-high 19 points, and DeWanna Bonner had 15 for Phoenix. The Mercury shot 52%l, including 10 of 17 from 3-point range, to improve to 4-0 when having at least three players reach double-figure scoring.
Candice Dupree led Indiana (5-8) with 15 points, Kelsey Mitchell had 13 and Betnijah Laney 12. The Fever lost for the third straight time, remaining one victory behind their win total from last season.
