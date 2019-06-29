Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins makes much-anticipated debut in PV

The wait for the sweet stuff, at long last, is over.

Freshly-baked doughnuts, flavored coffees and premium ice cream … all in one location, and in Prescott Valley?! Are you kidding?

On Saturday, June 29, Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins played host to the grand opening of their first franchise in the Quad Cities, located on the southeast corner of Glassford Hill Road and Centre Court in the Prescott Valley Entertainment District.

The buzz has been palpable in a community that had had only one true doughnut shop for decades.

Saturday’s opening featured, among other things, a spin-the-wheel game with prizes, giveaways, corn-hole games, a guess-the-beans-in-a-jar contest and an appearance by Dunkin’s mascot, Cuppy.

Hours at the store will run from 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

As part of a promotion on June 29 and 30, Dunkin’ donated 50 cents of every coffee drink sold to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“My wife, sister-in-law and my nieces are all Wish Granters for Make-A-Wish,” said Paul Faust, vice president of the Dunkin’ franchise group ABDD (A Baskin’/Dunkin’ Franchisee), which owns the Prescott Valley location. “There are a number of Wish Kids in the local area.”

SOFT OPENING

During the soft opening on June 25, employees who had been cross-trained by Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins were busily shuffling around tending to customers.

Customers Nick Ocean, 19, who graduated from Bradshaw Mountain High in Prescott Valley, and his friend, 15-year-old Kenny Story, an incoming sophomore at Bradshaw, were all smiles.

After exiting the line with his goodies, Ocean chomped down on several glazed chocolate cake doughnut holes, called Munchkins, from a white paper bag. He could hardly contain himself.

“I’ve been waiting for this place to open,” Ocean said, grinning. “I had to come and see it. I’m just tryin’ stuff.”

Story, holding an iced vanilla Frappuccino in his right hand and a bag of two frosted chocolate doughnuts in his left, said he had eaten at Dunkin’ “several times” while living in Phoenix.

“I went to Dunkin’ Donuts every day in Phoenix,” Story said, as Ocean ribbed him.

Faust said that “clearly now, word’s getting out” about the Prescott Valley location.

“People are contacting each other, and we had a couple guests