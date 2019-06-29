OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 29
Weather  83.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Dear Annie: Struggling in the office space

By Annie Lane
Originally Published: June 29, 2019 8:01 p.m.

Dear Annie: I have some co-workers who irritate me. The work we do is intense and stressful, so I can’t easily mind my own business. This is designed to be a collaborative work environment. And yet, I am usually feeling like a lone ranger. I have brought this up to one of the co-workers in question but was met with little empathy.

I’d like to talk to a higher-up — not as a means of snitching but as a means of finding understanding and even advice. But I worry that my talking to a higher-up would get back to the co-workers and make them resent me for going over their heads. Ideally, yes, I’d work this out with them directly. But history has shown me that they’re unreceptive to my way of looking at things. They don’t make meaningful strides to change their behavior. I do like this job, but this is tempting me to quit. Would that be an overreaction? Or are isolating co-workers enough justification for moving on? It’s easy to say, “Just ignore them and focus on your own work,” but I see these people for 40-plus hours a week, and they’re not good for me. —Conflicted Co-Worker

Dear Conflicted: Co-worker dynamics are no small thing. A dull job can be fun and rewarding in the right company; a great job can become unbearable in the wrong company. But try the following solutions to straighten course before hitting the eject button.

1) Take them to lunch, one on one. Spending time together outside of the office, even if it’s just an hour, will help you to see one another as people. When potentially hairy situations come up in the course of your work, you’ll each be more primed for understanding, rather than attack.

2) If the problems persist, talk to HR. If you don’t have HR, talk to your manager (or, if your manager is one of the colleagues with whom you’ve been butting heads, go to their manager). Avoid the appearance of tattling by actually not tattling: Express your concerns about your team’s ability to work together effectively; seek solutions, not blame.

3) If efforts at establishing better rapport fail, keep as much communication to email and/or a professional instant-messaging service (such as Slack) if your company uses one. This creates a paper trail and encourages everyone to be on best behavior.

Dear Annie: I read your article on esophageal cancer in my local paper. I was diagnosed with this type of cancer back in March. I caught it early so it was determined to be at stage 2. I had no physical symptoms but I did notice my stools were black for a few days. If I did not follow up with this black stool, I am sure it would have gotten to the point where I could not swallow or eat. Luckily, my doctor of 35 years kept pressing me to have further testing, and the tumor was found when I had the upper endoscopy. My oncologist told me that this type of cancer is becoming more prevalent. Thank you for spreading the word. — Tony B.

Dear Tony: I’m so sorry you’re going through this. I heard from several others who reported that they had no obvious symptoms of esophageal cancer, such as the following.

Dear Annie: Five years ago, I was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. I had NONE of the symptoms you mentioned, except for some very minor weight loss. I would encourage people to have an endoscopy at the same time they have a colonoscopy. It’s done by the same doctors, so there’s only one anesthetic, and the recovery for both is the same amount of time. Having esophageal cancer and an esophagectomy is a life-altering situation with no “do over.” Should any of your readers wish to have discussion they may email me. — Arnie M.

Dear Arnie: Thank you so much for shedding additional light on this subject.

“Ask Me Anything: A Year of Advice From Dear Annie” is out now! Annie Lane’s debut book — featuring favorite columns on love, friendship, family and etiquette — is available as a paperback and e-book. Visit http://www.creatorspublishing.com for more information. Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Annie: Spreading awareness of esophageal cancer
Dear Annie: The other family and the not-so-secret affair
Dear Annie: An acquaintance in need
Dear Annie: How to deal with bothersome co-worker
Dear Annie: You may wanna get that checked out

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
29
Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament.
SAT
29
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
29
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
29
How to Become a Writer,
SAT
29
Family Storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries