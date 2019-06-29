The Caring Presence ribbon cutting

The Prescott Chamber of Commerce and its ambassadors helped The Caring Presence celebrate its 30th anniversary with a ribbon cutting on Friday, June 14, 2019. The Caring Presence is at 805 Whipple St., Suite D, in Prescott. The Caring Presence is a nonmedical, in-home care provider. It partners with clients to enable them to stay in the security and privacy of their homes while remaining as independent, comfortable, safe and stress-free as possible, according to its website — www.caringpresence.com. For more information, call 928-771-0701.