Sun, June 30
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Beagles sniff out snails in luggage at Atlanta airport

This photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows two Giant African Snails that were seized at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Two dogs, part of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s “beagle brigade,” sniffed out the two Giant African Snails in the luggage of a passenger arriving at Atlanta’s airport from Nigeria. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)

This photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows two Giant African Snails that were seized at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Two dogs, part of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s “beagle brigade,” sniffed out the two Giant African Snails in the luggage of a passenger arriving at Atlanta’s airport from Nigeria. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 29, 2019 10:50 p.m.

ATLANTA — Two dogs, part of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s “beagle brigade,” sniffed out two Giant African Snails in the luggage of a passenger arriving at Atlanta’s airport from Nigeria.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the beagles, named Candie and Chipper, were alerted to the passenger’s checked bags at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Friday. A Customs agriculture specialist found the snails in a suitcase, along with prohibited fruits and vegetables.

The snails were turned over to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, while the food was destroyed. The USDA’s website says such snails are illegally imported for classroom exhibits as pets or for food. They’re also described as “one of the most damaging” in the world because they consume at least 500 types of plants, reproduce quickly, and can cause meningitis.

