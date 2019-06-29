65 Years: Malcom and Nancy Barrett
Originally Published: June 29, 2019 8:04 p.m.
Malcolm and Nancy Barrett will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with family in Prescott. They were married August 16, 1954, in El Paso, Texas, and have resided in Prescott since 1987.
