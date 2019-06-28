Obituary: Felix P. San Nicola
Felix P. San Nicolas, 89, died June 24, 2019, at home surrounded by family in Prescott, Arizona. He was born Sept. 22, 1929, in Tamuning, Guam, the son of Juan Alvarez San Nicolas and Maria P. San Nicolas (Familian Jacinto).
A graduate of St. Thomas Military Academy, he was a safety officer for many years at the Commercial Port in Guam before retiring.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Consolacion; his children, Frank, Richard, Rose Marie, Terisita, Thomas and Delores; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Information provided by survivors.
