Letter: Water problems

Originally Published: June 28, 2019 7:35 p.m.

Editor:

With the cities of Prescott and Prescott Valley continuously annexing more and more land, allowing developers to put in denser housing per acre using more water per acre, someone needs to point out this water they are giving away doesn’t belong to just them. It also belongs to the people in the surrounding area.

This is probably the most critical issue facing Yavapai County today, but residents of the outlying area have no say or seat at the table when these decisions are being made. These decisions could have a drastic effect on all of us. Where does the county board of supervisors stand on this? What’s their plan when wells start going dry?

What’s the point of having elected representatives when they stay quiet when these two cities run roughshod over their voiceless neighbors? So county board of supervisors, what’s your plan?

James McHale

Prescott

