Letter: Granite Dells

Originally Published: June 28, 2019 7:38 p.m.

Editor:

Regarding the “Prescott Council hopefuls discuss Granite Dells at forum” article, aside from Cathy Rusing’s position on the Dells, it was obvious to me that the other council candidates are preparing to sell the people of Prescott in the name of more tax revenues.

If the city does not annex the land as AED is pushing for, the problem is solved by default. It is unfortunate that Ms. Rushing is the only non-incumbent running. We desperately need new blood on the council and mayor’s office.

Council members, please prove me wrong.

Larry Peters

Prescott

