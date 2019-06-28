Lady Ermintrude receives informative plaque
The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors recently approved the installation of an informational plaque adjacent to the Yavapai County courthouse plaza Lady Ermintrude fountain.
The plaque provides historical information on the journey of the fountain from her original placement on the plaza, to her removal, re-discovery, restoration and her recent return.
In December 2018, the board accepted a donation of $24,974.88 from the Prescott Area Trust on behalf of Nancy and Pat O’Brien to be used solely for the purpose of covering costs associated with the restoration and transportation of the fountain. These funds reimbursed Yavapai County for services already paid to Robinson Iron, the foundry that the Yavapai County Facilities Department contracted with for the restoration.
Residents and visitors are encouraged visit the Yavapai County courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott, enjoy the fountain and read the informative plaque.
