OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 29
Weather  74.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Lady Ermintrude receives informative plaque

Check out the Lady Ermintrude plaque at the courthouse plaza in Prescott. (Courtesy)

Check out the Lady Ermintrude plaque at the courthouse plaza in Prescott. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 28, 2019 9:23 p.m.

photo

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors recently approved the installation of an informational plaque adjacent to the Yavapai County courthouse plaza Lady Ermintrude fountain.

The plaque provides historical information on the journey of the fountain from her original placement on the plaza, to her removal, re-discovery, restoration and her recent return.

In December 2018, the board accepted a donation of $24,974.88 from the Prescott Area Trust on behalf of Nancy and Pat O’Brien to be used solely for the purpose of covering costs associated with the restoration and transportation of the fountain. These funds reimbursed Yavapai County for services already paid to Robinson Iron, the foundry that the Yavapai County Facilities Department contracted with for the restoration.

Residents and visitors are encouraged visit the Yavapai County courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott, enjoy the fountain and read the informative plaque.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

‘Lady Ermintrude’ plaque raises questions about county spending process
Greek goddess on her way to Alabama for restoration
Yavapai County wins national award for Lady Ermintrude Fountain
Lady Ermintrude returns to top of fountain
Too much work to return ‘Lady’ to top of plaza's fountain

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
28
Prescott Summer Concert Series
FRI
28
Star talk
FRI
28
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
29
Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament.
SAT
29
Prescott Farmers Market
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries