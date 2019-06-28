Hamilton: President’s desk has seen its share of combat

HOLLYWOOD — God bless America, and how’s everybody?

The History Channel aired a special about the stories behind all the White House furnishings Friday. The president’s desk is carved out of the oak from the British warship the HMS Resolute. This desk saw action in 1798 against Spain, in 1806 against France, and in 1998 against Monogamy.

Magician and illusionist David Blaine is completing his June tour of the United Kingdom this week before he heads for North America to astound audiences here. Last week, Blaine revealed his next most outrageous and dangerous stunt. He plans to return from the Dominican Republic alive.

Bernie Sanders tried to rattle Wall Street’s cage by proposing to eliminate college student loan debt and pay for it with a tax on stock transactions. It doesn’t seem equitable. If you’re going to forgive college loan debt, you’re going to have to forgive the debt I ran up getting drunk on my own.

NFL officials plan to consult with the National Hockey League to look for ways to speed up the football games. It’s not just the pace of NHL games that create fan frenzy. Each NHL fan brings a bag of chips and a case of Bud to the game, which generally last till the end of the first period.

Democratic hopeful John Delaney startled the debaters Thursday by pointing out Medicare for All will shut down every hospital in America, and that private health insurance must remain intact. It left the Walmart crowd asking themselves one question: When WILL they open a Discount Hospital?

The Democratic Party debate in Miami on Thursday gave the presidential candidates a free hand at ripping Donald Trump’s EPA record. Look, nobody’s perfect. The Flint River in Michigan is the only fresh-water river in North America where the salmon swim upstream to get their hepatitis shots.

The Miami Convention Center crowd was eminently fair to the presidential candidates without demonstrating one-sided favoritism. From reviewing Thursday’s debate I see where the Democrats want to ban carbon but they want to legalize marijuana. They love the grass but they hate the ground.

Democratic candidates ripped the Trump Administration in the debates Thursday. They pretty much said the U.S. is a racist empire that favors the rich, jails its minorities and denies health care to poor children. And it’s wrong to block Guatemalans from coming here to enjoy its many blessings.

The Democratic candidates raked the Trump Administration over the coals during the debates over the children’s living conditions at border facilities. No doubt we have a moral duty to take care of these children from Central America. They represent the future of United States soccer.

Democrat hopefuls Julian Castro and Beto O’Rourke took the White House to task for trying to block migration with a border wall. It’s superfluous, because Mexican men can tunnel anywhere they want, anytime they want. The only reason Mexican inmates stay in prison is to escape their wives.

Mike Pence addressed a group in Montana last weekend about the methamphetamine crisis that’s sweeping through the Mountain West like a plague. The drug used to be called crystal methamphetamine, but now everyone just calls it meth because it’s easier to pronounce with no teeth.

Robert Mueller accepted a House subpoena asking him to testify in Congress in July about his report. They had 12 beauty queens, a Playboy Playmate and a porn star willing to testify, but the FBI was hell-bent on proving that Trump is a Bond villain. The movie is called “Orangefinger”.

Argus Hamilton is the host comedian at The Comedy Store in Hollywood and entertains groups and organizations around the country. E-mail him at Argus@ArgusHamilton.com.