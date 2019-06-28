OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 29
Weather  74.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Fugitive ‘attack squirrel’ owner arrested in Alabama chase

Wanted suspect Mickey Paulk was arrested Thursday, June 27, 2019. Authorities had been seeking Paulk on multiple felony warrants unrelated to the squirrel named “Deeznutz,” made infamous after police said they were warned about a meth-fueled, trained attack squirrel. (Limestone County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Wanted suspect Mickey Paulk was arrested Thursday, June 27, 2019. Authorities had been seeking Paulk on multiple felony warrants unrelated to the squirrel named “Deeznutz,” made infamous after police said they were warned about a meth-fueled, trained attack squirrel. (Limestone County Sheriff's Office via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 28, 2019 11 p.m.

KILLEN, Ala. — An Alabama man who denied feeding methamphetamine to a so-called “attack squirrel” he considered a pet has been arrested on new charges.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that 35-year-old Mickey Paulk was caught Thursday night following a chase in which he rammed an investigator’s vehicle. Authorities had been seeking Paulk on multiple felony warrants unrelated to the squirrel he named “Deeznutz,” which was made infamous after police said they were warned about a meth-fueled squirrel that had been trained to attack.

Paulk told The Associated Press last week that he was working on a plan for turning himself in to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said narcotics investigators caught up with him while surveilling a motel in Killen. They spotted Paulk leaving on a stolen motorcycle and chased him down.

photo

A squirrel is shown in a cage, in Ala. Alabama investigators say a Mickey Paulk kept the caged "attack squirrel" in his apartment and fed it methamphetamine to ensure it stayed aggressive. (Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

Paulk has been booked into the Lauderdale County Jail on charges of attempting to elude, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property and felon in possession of a pistol after it was discovered he had a .45-caliber handgun in his waistband.

It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

As for Deeznutz, authorities say he couldn’t be tested for meth and has been released.

Earlier video report

Alabama man fed meth to caged 'attack squirrel' by Associated Press

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Authorities: Alabama man fed meth to caged ‘attack squirrel’
Deputies arrest 3, seize 2 pounds of meth with help from K9
PANT raids meth lab in Dewey
PANT raids meth lab in Dewey
PANT raids meth lab in Dewey

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
28
Prescott Summer Concert Series
FRI
28
Star talk
FRI
28
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
29
Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament.
SAT
29
Prescott Farmers Market
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries