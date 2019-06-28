Fugitive ‘attack squirrel’ owner arrested in Alabama chase
KILLEN, Ala. — An Alabama man who denied feeding methamphetamine to a so-called “attack squirrel” he considered a pet has been arrested on new charges.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that 35-year-old Mickey Paulk was caught Thursday night following a chase in which he rammed an investigator’s vehicle. Authorities had been seeking Paulk on multiple felony warrants unrelated to the squirrel he named “Deeznutz,” which was made infamous after police said they were warned about a meth-fueled squirrel that had been trained to attack.
Paulk told The Associated Press last week that he was working on a plan for turning himself in to authorities.
The sheriff’s office said narcotics investigators caught up with him while surveilling a motel in Killen. They spotted Paulk leaving on a stolen motorcycle and chased him down.
Paulk has been booked into the Lauderdale County Jail on charges of attempting to elude, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property and felon in possession of a pistol after it was discovered he had a .45-caliber handgun in his waistband.
It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.
As for Deeznutz, authorities say he couldn’t be tested for meth and has been released.
