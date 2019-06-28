For community, veterans and love of country

Every day of the week, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Buckey O’Neill Chapter 541 behind the Smoki Museum on North Arizona Avenue welcomes its veterans who served overseas to come and engage in lively conversation, listen or dance to jukebox tunes, enjoy a cold beverage or play a game of pool.

The veterans all share a patriotic bond that bridges generations and time served on foreign soil.

Core values for VFW Post 541 in Prescott • Always put the interests of our members first • Treat donors as partners in our cause • Promote patriotism • Honor military service • Ensure the care of veterans and their families • Serve our communities • Promote a positive image of the VFW • Respect the diversity of veteran opinions The post invites eligible veterans to join. For more information, call 928-776-1125.

This chapter dates back to 1921 — just seven years after the first VFW post was organized. It is the oldest, continuously operating post in Arizona. To this day, chapter officers and members hold dear their mission to serve veterans and community, and promote a love of country.

Throughout the year, the post, which boasts 429 members from all war eras back to World War II, takes a lead role in projects that range from encouraging students to write essays about the role of patriotism in America today — the Patriot’s Pen — to honoring the community’s first responders. The post recognizes Boy Scouts, area JROTC programs and participates in veteran-oriented community events, be it the Veterans Day Parade or other such memorials.

“A lot of our members are active community volunteers,” said Post Commander Alfonso Lucero, a United States Air Force Desert Storm veteran.

Most of all, though, Lucero and his fellow post leaders said their aim is to be of service to all veterans.

If a veteran from anywhere is visiting Prescott, and finds themselves in need of a tank of gas or a hotel room, or maybe a meal, VFW leaders said they are at the ready to lend a helping hand.

If a veteran is a patient at the VA, and just needs some companionship, VFW officials said their members regularly make visits to those either in the long-term care unit or at the shorter-term Domiciliary.

Post Quartermaster Vince Smith, a retired United States Navy veteran who served in the Persian Gulf, i said he appreciates most the outreach to fellow veterans. One of his favorite times of the year is when post members rally to take VA patients to the Prescott Frontier Days rodeo.

“To see a smile on their face is so rewarding,” Smith said.

As fellow veterans of foreign wars, Lucero said each member understands the toll of combat and military assignments away from family, friends and all that is familiar and safe. Upon a return stateside, these men and women need time to acclimate to civilian life again, Lucero said.

Sometimes these veterans need to be steered toward social, medical or mental health counseling they never before imagined they might need, and are uncertain where to go or how to access such assistance, the post officers said.

The first time Lucero walked through the doors after his time of duty was done, he said he felt an immediate rapport, a home away from home.

“We’re veteran advocates,” Lucero said.

The camaraderie of the post is such that every veteran is welcome to be who they are and know that those who surround them understand where they have been and are ready to stand with them whatever comes, said Lucero and his fellow officers.

“Just hanging out with other vets helped me out,” said Dale Moore, a United States Navy and Army National Guard veteran who served in Iraq. “We just have a lot in common, and have a good time.”

To combat veteran suicides — 22 or 23 a day take their life, according to statistics — Lucero said he and his post members are committed to being someone a fellow vet leans on for encouragement, laughter and purpose in their new reality.

The post has a long history of not only welcoming veterans, but speaking out for veterans on a local, state and national level, be it about access to health care or about the honor it is to serve in the military, said United States Army and Vietnam War veteran Phil Goode, the post senior vice commander, who is also a City Council member.

Still, Goode said, he finds it unfortunate that “so few people know it (the post) exists.”

“The VFW is more than just a place to come and drink,” Lucero said.

Part of the VFW’s commitment these days is to “reach out to veterans from the War on Terrorism,” Lucero said.

“We’re here to help vets find their way again,” he added. “We want to help point veterans in the right direction.”