Church News: Week of June 29, 2019

All are welcome to join Beit Torah Jewish Congregation (www.onetorah.org) June 29, 11 a.m., Shabbat Shlach Lecha study lunch discussion of Lashon HaRah and the destructive, potentially lethal, consequences of gossiping. Welcome the month Tammuz with Independence Day celebrations. For details please call, 928-237-0390, 928-227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Sunday, June 30, 10 a.m. at Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott, “Service of the Living Tradition,” featuring the Rev. Lindi Ramsden. Rev. Ramsden co-produced and co-directed the 2014 documentary film, “Thirsty for Justice: The Struggle for the Human Right to Water.” Nursery, kids’ classes, coffee/tea. “Sharing and serving together”

All are welcome! Saturday, June 29, 10:30 a.m. to noon. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will be hosting Harvey Leake, who will speak about what he learned from the gift his great-grandmother gave him. Mr. Leake is a native Prescottonian. The Food Pantry at St. Luke’s Mission is to assist families in need, open every Friday 10:30 a.m. to noon. Located at the north end of the parking lot. Food is distributed at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church 2000 Shepherds Lane Prescott. 928-778-4499.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W Gurley Street, Prescott, will be holding a worship service honoring the Granite Mountain Hot Shots and All First Responders on Sunday, June 30, at 5 p.m., led by the Rev. Patti Blackwood, Minister of Congregational Care. The service will include music, prayer, meditation, silent reflection and candle lighting. For more information, call the church office at 928-778-1950. All are welcome.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Rd., Chino Valley 10 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion 11:30 a.m. Closer Look at the Lessons. Today, we hear how the Samaritans refused to receive Jesus. Rejected, not received, then followed. He is intent on reaching Jerusalem to make atonement for the world’s sins. savinggracelutherancvaz.org, 928-636-9533.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley. We will have a combined service at 10:15 a.m. on June 30 with a drama about the wedding at Cana, “The Wine Story,” followed by a salad potluck and baby shower. Register for free VBS “ROAR,” July 8-12 (including family meal at 5:30p.m.) at emmanuellutheranpv.org.

The 11a.m. service at Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship this Sunday features a live-stream of a worship service at the just-completed Unitarian Universaiist Association’s General Assembly in Spokane, Washington. The sermon will be delivered by the Rev. Lindi Ramsden, currently a professor at the Starr King School for the Ministry.

Trinity Presbyterian Church Vacation Bible School. Come join us for Vacation Bible School, “Life is Wild, God is Good!!” from July 15-19, 9 a.m. to noon at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Avenue, Prescott. For kids entering first through fifth grade. For more information, call Jennifer at 928-445-4536, ext. 114. Come join the fun.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship is located near the downtown plaza. Join our Bible-based worship on Sundays at 8:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. God is Good Praise Him. Spirited classes for adult seniors with coffee and snacks. New in town? Check us out at 148 S. Marina St., Prescott.

Jane’s Hope fellowship is open to women who have relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal, support each other and experience Jesus Christ’s forgiveness. The next meeting will be held on Saturday, July 20 at The Porch at 10 a.m. For more information, please email maryannwinslow1@gmail.com.

Unity of Prescott. Come and discover the God of your own heart. 145 S. Arizona Ave. 928-445-1850; office@unityprescott.org - Sunday Services at 9 and 11 a.m. Youth program at 11 a.m. Guest Speaker the Rev. Richard Rogers’ message is “The Power of Growth and Expansion.” We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott: Shabbat evening service at 6 p.m. Friday, preceded by our Oneg at 5:15 p.m. Saturday morning Torah service at 10, Parshat Korach, Numbers 16:1 - 18:32.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. featuring inspiring local musicians, following meditation at 10 a.m. Youth program also at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, coffee, refreshments and fellowship after service. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602.