Calendar of Events: June 29 - July 9

Saturday, June 29

Prescott Computer Society meeting, 1 to 3 p.m., Mingus Mountain Forum at Touchmark's Grand Lodge. Members are currently evaluating the Chromebook alternative and will share their experiences at this special meeting at Touchmark. Plus Windows hints and tips to enhance your everyday computing experience. Guests are welcome.

Saturday Night Talk Series. An Evening of Chanting to Open the Heart. 7 p.m.,Vigraha Gallery, Courtyard Bldg., 115 E. Goodwin St., $5 donation.

United Animal Friends has teamed up with Petco for “Be a Foster,” 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Petco in Frontier Village, 1931 E. Highway 69, 928-778-2924 or visit www.unitedanimalfriends.org.

Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament. Check-in time is 7:30 to 8 a.m. with pitching to start at 8:30 a.m., sponsored by Gary Streeter American Legion Post 108 in association with the Central Arizona Horseshoe Club. Located at the American Legion Park, 3281 N. Bob St., between Navajo Drive and E. Yavapai Road in Prescott Valley. Entry fee is $15 and horseshoes are available. 928-713-6339.

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon Street in Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. May 18 through Oct. 26.

Family storytime, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and activities for the whole family.

How to Become a Writer, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Teens and adults are encouraged to attend. Hosted by the Professional Writers of Prescott.