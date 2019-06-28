Calendar of Events: June 29 - July 9
Saturday, June 29
Prescott Computer Society meeting, 1 to 3 p.m., Mingus Mountain Forum at Touchmark's Grand Lodge. Members are currently evaluating the Chromebook alternative and will share their experiences at this special meeting at Touchmark. Plus Windows hints and tips to enhance your everyday computing experience. Guests are welcome.
Saturday Night Talk Series. An Evening of Chanting to Open the Heart. 7 p.m.,Vigraha Gallery, Courtyard Bldg., 115 E. Goodwin St., $5 donation.
United Animal Friends has teamed up with Petco for “Be a Foster,” 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Petco in Frontier Village, 1931 E. Highway 69, 928-778-2924 or visit www.unitedanimalfriends.org.
Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament. Check-in time is 7:30 to 8 a.m. with pitching to start at 8:30 a.m., sponsored by Gary Streeter American Legion Post 108 in association with the Central Arizona Horseshoe Club. Located at the American Legion Park, 3281 N. Bob St., between Navajo Drive and E. Yavapai Road in Prescott Valley. Entry fee is $15 and horseshoes are available. 928-713-6339.
Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon Street in Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. May 18 through Oct. 26.
Family storytime, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and activities for the whole family.
How to Become a Writer, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Teens and adults are encouraged to attend. Hosted by the Professional Writers of Prescott.
Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.
Sunday, June 30
"Sweet Land of Liberty" patriotic concert in celebration of Fourth of July, 6 p.m., Ken Lindley Park Amphitheater. Park access opens at 4 p.m. Bring your chairs and picnic dinner. Free. 928-445-5520.
Grapes for Grades 14th Annual Auction and Wine Tasting benefitting the PUSD Frontier Rotary Suumer School Enrichment program, 5 to 8 p.m., hosted by Watters Garden Center, 1815 W. Iron Springs Rd., Prescott. Tickets cost $50. 928-379-5105, PrescottFrontierRotary.com.
Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.
Monday, July 1
Prescott Frontier Days Happy Hearts Rodeo for Exceptional Children, 5 p.m., Prescott Rodeo Grounds.
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free. 928-771-9257.
Crochet One, Knit Too!, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 East Skoog Blvd. Informal group of folks who enjoy the art of crochet, knitting and any other portable needle craft. Newcomers welcomed. First Saturday of the month, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; every Monday, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Contact Rae Haynes at raehaynes@gmail.com.
Sneak Peek of PBS “Chasing the Moon” series, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., 6 to 7 p.m. in the 1st Floor Auditorium. Free. No registration required. 928-759-3040.
Tuesday, July 2
Coffee with a Cop at Denny’s with Prescott Valley Police, 2 to 3:30 p.m., 7925 E. Highway 69 in Prescott Valley. 928-772-9267.
Prescott Toastmasters meeting, 6:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall of Unity Church, 145 S. Arizona Ave, Prescott. Visitors welcome.
Red Cross blood donation opportunity, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 2901 N. Glassford Hill Rd., Prescott Valley. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-733-2767.
The Future of Medicare in Yavapai County presentation, 2 to 3 p.m., Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Dr., Prescott. 928-649-9939.
English as Second Language – ESL Classes, every Tuesday, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. Free.
Technology Help Hour, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.
A Universe of Crafts! Paint Space, Zoom!, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.
Toddler storytime, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and fingerplays with plenty of parent and child interaction. For toddlers and their grownups.
Wednesday, July 3
Prescott Coin Club, 7 p.m., POA Building at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail in Prescott Country Club in Dewey. 928-772-7144.
Beginners Conversational Spanish, 3 to 4 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. No registration required. 928-759-3040. First and third Wednesdays.
U.S. Citizenship classes, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.
Thursday, July 4
Bingo on the 4th! Doors open at 11 a.m., games begin at 1:30 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.
Fourth of July Celebration, City of Prescott, 1 p.m., Watson Lake. $5 general admission fee (children younger than 5 get in free), $20 unlimited inflatables pass (general admission included), $10 parking fee. Free parking available at Pioneer Park, with free shuttles running to the event, between 2 p.m. until 11:45 p.m. 928-777-1122.
Fourth of July Celebration, Town of Prescott Valley, 3 p.m., Mountain Valley Park, 8600 E. Nace Lane. 928-759-3090.
Fourth of July Celebration, Town of Chino Valley, 4 p.m., Community Center Park, Chino Valley. Live music by local band Alter Ego and free entry to the town’s Aquatic Center. chinoaz.net.
Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Dance, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., BMO Harris Bank Parking Lot, 303 N. Montezuma St., downtown Prescott.
Prescott Public Library is closed for Independence Day.
Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Vistor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce; park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.
Friday, July 5
Prescott Frontier Days Kiwanis Kiddie Parade, 9 a.m., Cortez and Goodwin, Streets.
Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Fine Arts and Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., courthouse plaza, sponsored by Prescott downtown partnership.
Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Dance, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., BMO Harris Bank Parking Lot, 303 N. Montezuma St., downtown Prescott.
Northern Arizona Tattoo Fest, 2 to 11 p.m., Prescott Resort and Casino, More than 140 tattoo artists onsite, live music, contests, free shuttle from downtown Prescott. www.worltattooevents.com.
PVPL Quilters, informal group of quilters meet 9 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. First and third Fridays. Contact: Genie Holt at libraryquilters@gmail.com.
Coloring for Adults, 1 to 3 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. No registration required. 928-759-3040. First and third Friday of the month.
Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Basic Spanish skills needed.
Lapsit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.
Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children ages 3-5 and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.
Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.
Saturday, July 6
Prescott Froniter Days Whiskey Row Boot Race, immediately after parade, Whiskey Row, downtown Prescott, sponsored by Hensley Beverage Company.
Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Parade, 9 a.m., courthouse plaza.
Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Fine Arts and Craft Show, courthouse plaza, sponsored by Prescott downtown partnership.
Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Dance, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., BMO Harris Bank Parking Lot, 303 N. Montezuma St., downtown Prescott.
Northern Arizona Tattoo Fest, noon to 11 p.m., Prescott Resort and Casino, More than 140 tattoo artists onsite, live music, contests, free shuttle from downtown Prescott. www.worltattooevents.com.
Prescott Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution Ice Cream Social, 2 to 4 p.m., Las Fuentes Resort Village. Cost is $4, free for ages 6 and under. 928-533-1478.
First Congregational Church will host the 63rd annual Frontier Days Breakfast from 6 to 10 a.m., 216 E. Gurley St. in Prescott, two blocks east of the parade route. All proceeds benfit Discovery Gardens Preschool. Cost is $6 per person, children under 10 free.
Prescott Photography Group, 9 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Prescott Valley. Presentation of photographs by one of the members with a discussion followed by a training or workshop. Contact Eric Anderson at eaa56@msn.com.
Family storytime, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and activities for the whole family.
Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon Street in Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. May 18 through Oct. 26.
Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce; park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.
Sunday, July 7
Prescott Frontier Days Cowboy Church, 10 a.m., Prescott Rodeo Grounds Grandstands..
Northern Arizona Tattoo Fest, noon to midnight., Prescott Resort and Casino, More than 140 tattoo artists onsite, live music, contests, free shuttle from downtown Prescott. www.worltattooevents.com.
Prescott Rodeo Days Fine Art & Crafts Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., courthouse plaza.
Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.
Monday, July 8
Red Cross blood donation opportunity, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Embry Riddle, 3700 Willow Creek Rd., Prescott. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-733-2767.
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free. 928-771-9257.
Prescott CLSC Reading Circle, 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Participants choose any one of the 200+ books from the CLSC list to read and then share their chosen book with the group.
Tuesday, July 9
Family Caregiver Support Group, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Alta Vista, 916 Canterbury Lane in Prescott. 928-772-6000.
Prescott Flycasters fly fishing club meeintg, 6 p.m., Lamb Chevrolet, Prescott.
Getting to the Right Place: Overview of Senior Living Solutions, noon to 1 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.
Prescott Toastmasters meeting, 6:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall of Unity Church, 145 S. Arizona Ave, Prescott. Visitors welcome.
Master Gardener Talk: Vegetable Garden, Fall / Winter Harvesting, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. Presented by Master Gardener Association President Tricia Michelson. Free. No registration required. 928-759-3040.
Technology Help Hour, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.
Tuesday Morning Book Club,The Almost Moon (2007) by Alice Sebold, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.
A Universe of Creepy Crawlies!, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Heritage Park Zoo brings a universe of creepy crawlies to visit the library.
Adult Summer Movie Series: Loving Vincent, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. The first fully painted feature film, 2018 Oscar-nominated Loving Vincent, tells the story of the mysterious and tragic death of the world's most famous artist, Vincent van Gogh. Featuring the voices of Saoirse Ronan and Chris O'Dowd. Nominated for Best Animated Feature Film at the 2018 Academy Awards, the Golden Globe Awards and the BAFTA Awards. Rated PG-13.
Prescott Summer Concert Series: Jazz, The Mingus MountainBopTet, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.
Toddler storytime, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and fingerplays with plenty of parent and child interaction. For toddlers and their grownups.
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
- Paulden man arrested in Highway 89 crash that killed 2 teens in March, CVPD says
- Need2Know: Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins; BiGA owners open new eatery; opening planned soon for El Rancho Placebo
- Update: DPS identifies Chino Valley man who died in head-on collision near Paulden
- Man accused of fatally shooting teenage girl facing additional gun charges
- Arizona Downs suspends summer season due to off-track betting signal fight
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
28
|
Prescott Summer Concert Series
|
FRI
28
|
Star talk
|
FRI
28
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
29
|
Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament.
|
SAT
29
|
Prescott Farmers Market
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...