Avondale man admits to sex assault on 13-year-old at Mayer party, YCSO reports

An Avondale man has admitted to sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl last week at a party in Mayer, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO).

A deputy was dispatched to a local hospital on Monday, June 24, regarding a sexual assault of a minor, according to a YCSO release.

The girl said she had been drinking alcohol at a party in Mayer on June 21 before eventually passing out. She and a friend say they were in the company of 19-year-old Levi Wagner from Avondale, who allegedly encouraged the girl to drink, the release states.

The girl said that when she woke up the next day, she realized she had been sexually assaulted by Wagner, who had been lying next to her, according to the release. Deputies say the girl had visible bruising on her neck and arms.

When questioned, Wagner eventually admitted to the assault, detectives say.

On Wednesday, June 26, detectives located Wagner at his place of employment in Avondale and arrested him, the release states.

Deputies say they booked Wagner into the Camp Verde Detention Center on complaints of sexual conduct with a minor and sexual assault. Authorities are holding him without bond.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office at 928-771-3260.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott.